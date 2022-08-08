Little Falls Theatre Company presents ‘Treasure Island’

Each year, the Little Falls Theatre Company, formerly called Little Falls Summer Musical, puts on a production for the community. This year, the organization is thrilled to be presenting Treasure Island, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson.
The production will be held at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium in the Little Falls Community High School, Thursday, Aug. 11, Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. A matinee will also be shown Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.
Looking forward to sharing the story about Treasure Island, Producer Michael Burr said the production is about a young adventurer who sets out after a lost treasure and finds both loyalty and treachery on the tropical seas.
“Treasure Island is an old-fashioned pirate adventure that will be fun for the whole family. I recommend it for ages 10 and up,” he said.
Burr said that Ludwig’s script of the novel captures the essence of the original novel beautifully. It is something he is known for. Not only for Treasure Island, but for plays, such as Crazy for You, Leading Ladies and Murder on the Orient Express, all of which have won awards, Burr said.
As each production usually gives the audience some kind of message behind the story line, Burr said he believes the same will occur with Treasure Island. The message he hopes the audience will take home is centered around friendship.
“A true friend is a rare gem and can be hard to distinguish from a friendly villain,” he said.
Auditions for Treasure Island were held June 6-8. All of the roles were assigned by Director Emma Ahlin. Other credits include Abby Schnobrich as production manager and Elizabeth Ahlin as stage manager.
Emma Miller of Randall was assigned to the role of Jim. She describes him as a 14-year-old boy, the son of an innkeeper.
“His father recently passed away and he is dealing with that loss. He decided to go on an adventure with a group of sailors that are familiar to him. One character flaw that Jim has is he is too trusting, but despite everything he goes through, he keeps moving forward, trying to be as brave as he can,” she said.
Miller said it’s always fun to play characters with accents. Jim has an English accent. He also gets to interact with a lot of other characters — something Miller really likes.
“It’s a lot of fun to interact with everyone in the play and all of their different talents,” she said.
This is the first time Miller is playing a lead role. It’s also the biggest role she has ever gotten, with lots of monologues, but she is not one to shy away from a challenge, she said.
“My beginning monologue is almost two pages in the script,” she said.
To learn the different monologues, Miller said she has used different memorization techniques, such as breaking it up into different sections and memorizing key points. Another is to write it down.
“When I got the script, I immediately started memorizing the monologues,” she said.
Acting is something Miller has loved doing for a long time. Besides being involved for more than eight years in the Prairie Fire Children’s Theater and acting since a young age, she’s also acted in plays in middle and high school.
Miller said she has her friends to thank for the opportunity to act in Treasure Island.
“Some friends were chatting and said I should audition, so I did, kind of on a whim. I ended up getting a good part and a lot of my friends auditioned and got parts too,” she said.
Dawn Lattimer, who lives in the Little Falls area, plays the characters of Rathbone, Jim’s mother and Job O’Brien.
Describing the different characters, Lattimer said Rathbone is a disheveled pirate, who has been accused of stealing the treasure map and is fighting as hard as he can to prove his innocence, and ultimately save his life.
“Jim’s mother is a good woman, a hard worker. She has lost her husband and will continue running the inn. She loves her son, but she understands he will go out and find his own thing do with his life,” she said.
Lattimer said that while 14 would be considered young these days, in that era, boys who were 14 and older were considered men.
Job O’Brien is a pirate.
Lattimer said that playing the different characters has been a lot of fun, but challenging.
“I never in my life thought about what it’s like to be pirate. Never. So spending time, thinking about how a pirate talks and behaves and learning things, like facial expressions, has been something else,” she said.
Lattimer, who was a speech and communications major at Minnesota State University in Mankato, said she saw a Facebook ad about upcoming auditions. At first, she scrolled past it, but returned, liked the ad and concluded that it was something she has always wanted to do and to at least give it a try.
“I thought, ‘If I stink, I won’t get a part and everyone’s happy, because at least I tried.’ Self-doubt kills more dreams than anything,” she said.
Since then, Lattimer has learned a lot from the rest of the cast.
“These people are very talented, very talented. I feel really blessed to work with this group of people. I’m having a ball. I’m on top of the world,” she said.
Nate Moga of Royalton plays the characters of Captain Flint, Jim’s father, Blind Pew and Captain Smollet. Of all the characters, Blind Pew is his favorite.
“He’s mean and conniving. I don’t get to play that kind of character often,” he said.
Captain Smollet is the leader on the ship and likes to call the shots. When people need a plan of action or an escape strategy, he is the one they go to, Moga said.
When it comes to the characters he is playing, Moga said it is fun to get outside his usual kind of roles.
“I like how loud you get to be with a character like a pirate,” he said.
Moga said one challenging aspect of playing Captain Smollet lies in his age. While Moga is only 17, Captain Smollet is kind of a father figure.
“I’m just 17, so I have no experience with being a father figure to anyone. When he tries to act fatherly to Jim, it’s kind of difficult. One thing that has helped is getting to know the actor who plays Jim. That makes it feel less awkward,” he said.
While Moga has participated in many plays and musicals, including three prior productions of the Little Falls Theatre Company, he said the English accent in this production is challenging.
“It’s not a light English accent. It’s forceful,” he said.
The cast of Treasure Island encourage people to come to their performance.
“Come see our show. It’s going to be fun,” Moga said.
