Little Falls Theatre Company presents ‘Treasure Island’

The cast of Treasure Island is looking forward to taking the stage, Aug. 11-13. Pictured are front (from left): Mason Tschida, Beth Ahlin, Berit Gustafson, Kaylan Peterson, Avery Zimmerman and Dawn Lattimer. Second row: Abbie Scepurek, Angela Wright, Emma Miller, Vincent Strunk, Ella Stassen, Mary Wolbeck and Isabel Waltman. Back row: Henry Moore, Maddy Ploof, Nate Moga and Lee Rone.

    Each year, the Little Falls Theatre Company, formerly called Little Falls Summer Musical, puts on a production for the community. This year, the organization is thrilled to be presenting Treasure Island, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson.

    The production will be held at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium in the Little Falls Community High School, Thursday, Aug. 11, Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. A matinee will also be shown Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

