Little Falls Taekwondo student crowned triple gold medalist

The most challenging event for Travis Bellefeuille, 13, of Little Falls at the Taekwondo Granite City Invitational, Feb. 22, in Foley, was sparring. Competing against another individual, the goal is to score as many points as possible by hitting and kicking the opponent while blocking his hits and kicks.
However, it was no match for Bellefeuille as he placed first and ultimately, was crowned gold medalist.
“I’m very proud of him. He did a great job,” said Master Tim Crocker, owner of Little Falls Taekwondo.
Bellefeuille did equally well in two other categories — pattern and weapons. Competing in pattern requires the participant to memorize a series of movements. They are judged on how well they are executed, form and the overall performance.
“It’s hard to learn the pattern. You have to keep practicing, so you can get it done and your movements are crisp,” he said. For weapons, Bellefeuille chose to use a pair of sai — a traditional weapon that has a pointed, prong-shaped metal baton with two curved prongs that protrude from the handle.
“I chose the sai, because they looked cool,” he said.
Besides enjoying the competition, Bellefeuille likes the whole atmosphere at competitions. Those who hosted the event were very nice and congratulated the winners, he said.
Currently, Bellefeuille has a first grade black belt. He was 8 when he first started learning Taekwondo.
“I had a cousin who did it, so I wanted to try it and it was fun,” he said.
Two of his three brothers also trained Taekwondo for a while, but stopped eventually. It has given him a good feeling and a sense of accomplishment because he continued, he said.
Looking to the dedication and hard work he has put in over the years, which ultimately led him to be crowned a triple gold medalist at the last tournament has made many proud. Not only himself, but also his dad, Kris Bellefeuille.
“It makes me feel very proud,” Kris said.
Training and competing in Taekwondo has taught Bellefeuille several life skills that help him in school. He also believes the skills he has learned will benefit him throughout his life. Skills, such as a being able to concentrate for long periods, pay attention to detail, manage his time and priorities to make sure his school work gets done and patience to wait and grow.
“It has taught me discipline and has definitely given me defensive skills,” he said.
Although Bellefeuille’s classmates know that he trains and competes in Taekwondo, few know how good he actually is, he said.
“Some people just think it’s cool,” he said.
Bellefeuille trains at the club twice a week and trains regularly at home — a growth Crocker has noticed.
“He is progressing, coming forth to second and third degree black belt,” Crocker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.