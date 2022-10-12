The Flyers swim team took on Cathedral/St. John’s Prep, Oct. 6. They fought hard but lost by a score of 114-72.
Grace Grimsley scored the best in the one meter diving event, scoring a 200.3, taking first place.
Ella Rausch came second in a photo finish 200 yard freestyle race. She finished with a time of 2:06.76, and she lost to Claire Westling, who finished with a time of 2:06.70.
Berit Gustafson earned a second place finish in the 50 yard freestyle, with a time of 27.45.
The relay team of Rausch, Kendra Couture, Gustafson and Jayda Alholm earned another first place finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay. They seem to have perfected the race, as they finished with a time of 1:50.62, nearly six seconds faster than all other relay teams.
That same relay team took second in the 400 yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 4:05.23.
The Flyers hoped to rebound against Holdingford, Saturday, Oct. 8, but lost in a close match, 52-50.
No team held the lead for very long. There was almost a lead change after every event, said Flyers Head Coach Sara Underhill.
“(It was an) Exciting meet tonight against fellow section team Holdingford,” Underhill said. “The meet came down to the final race but Flyers winning the last race was not enough to win the meet.”
The Flyers will see the Huskers again, Saturday, Oct. 15, along with the rest of the section teams, in Alexandria.
