The Flyers swim team performed in their final home meet of the season, Sept. 22, when they hosted Foley. Unfortunately, they fell 103-81.
Jayda Alholm finished with the fastest time in the 200 yard IM, finishing nearly six seconds ahead of all others, with a time of 2:32.78. She also took second in the 500 yard freestyle, with a time of 6:05.94.
Berit Gustafson took first place in the 50 yard freestyle, finishing in 27.08.
Claire Anderson recorded the fastest time in the 100 yard backstroke. She finished with a time of 1:14.62.
The Flyers had great performances from their relay teams as well. The team of Ella Rausch, Kendra Couture, Gustafson, and Alholm took first place in the 200 yard freestyle relay, with a time of 1:49.60. That same team also finished in first in the 400 yard freestyle relay, with a time of 3:59.56, over 30 seconds faster than all other relay teams.
Flyers Head Coach Sara Underhill was proud of her team’s performance, saying that, despite the loss, her team put up a good fight against a fellow conference team.
“As this was the last home meet of the seniors,” Underhill said. “We were able to honor our seniors and thank them for their dedication to the sport and commitment to the team. Thank you, seniors.”
The Flyers’ next meet will be at Albany, Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.
