The Flyers swim team performed in their final home meet of the season, Sept. 22, when they hosted Foley. Unfortunately, they fell 103-81.

Jayda Alholm finished with the fastest time in the 200 yard IM, finishing nearly six seconds ahead of all others, with a time of 2:32.78. She also took second in the 500 yard freestyle, with a time of 6:05.94.

