Since school districts across Minnesota received guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Gov. Tim Walz on when to transition to different learning models pending the number of new COVID cases in their county, a few things have changed. One is allowing each school district to determine what is best for them.
However, because the earlier guidelines emphasized around the numbers of new COVID cases per a population of 10,000, many people may focus solely on the county number instead of each unique situation, said Little Falls Supt. Stephen Jones.
At the time of Monday’s School Board meeting, there were 16.92 new COVID cases in the county. Since then, the 14-day case rate has jumped to 17.82, with Little Falls accounting for 26 cases followed by 10 in Pierz.
Jones said that while it is easy to jump to conclusions based solely on those numbers, it is important to consider other metrics, as well. One of those being the number of residents in the cities. According to the 2020 census, Little Falls has a population of 8,750 and Pierz, 1,383. There are currently 59 active cases in Morrison County.
The second aspect of the metrics to consider is the specific places the new cases are occurring, with some possibly as distinct as an elderly care facility, Jones said.
“Again, this is really important because, just because you reside in the county, it doesn’t mean you are in imminent danger of the COVID increased numbers,” he said.
Jones said looking to smaller school districts, such as Swanville and Upsala, which only have one case, it wouldn’t be fair for them to be judged solely on the county-wide number.
A third metric to consider is how each school district is doing. Since school ensued Sept. 8, the Little Falls School District with about 2,500 students and 300 adults, has not had one case in its school system, Jones said.
“It doesn’t mean we are going to get lazy in our approach and what we are trying to figure out moving forward, but at the same time, I don’t think we need to have a major reaction based solely on that one number,” he said.
Jones said that when and if the Little Falls School District makes the decision to transition to another learning model, it will be based on numbers that make the most sense to the district.
Meanwhile, the number of students and staff have increased as the district focuses on prevention and taking proactive steps. One example is advising anyone who runs a 101 degrees Fahrenheit fever — something that would have never been said last flu season, but is now because of MDH guidelines, Jones said.
Eventually, for a variety of reasons, including possibly caring for loved ones who are ill, whether COVID related or not and because the district emphasizes keeping students and staff safe, Jones anticipates that there will be a tipping point for the staff at some point.
“Like how many staff members can we have out of the buildings to provide either the best in person or hybrid model learning plan that we can?” he said.
Jones said that while he cannot predict what the future holds, the district is doing everything it can to prevent an outbreak.
“I just can’t answer for you what that trend is going to look like going forward, but I will assure you and assure our community that we are taking this as seriously as possible and being as cautious and preventive as possible. We don’t want an outbreak in our school system and if that means we err on the side of caution, then so be it. That’s something I can live with as we move forward. It is evident that the kids want to be back in school as much as we want them to be. Question is, can we continue this for a long period of time and that is obviously our hope,” he said.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Approved the following donations: $1,000 from the Flyer Athletic Boosters to the Little Falls Community Middle School for heart rate monitors; $3,403.50 from the Little Falls Lindy Dance Team Booster Club for dance team uniforms; $1,500 from Gene Haas Foundation to Flyer Robotics; $35,000 from the city of Little Falls to Community Service for Youth Recreation; $2,000 from the Minneapolis Foundation for the Blanche and Avery James Fund for excellence grant for the High School Scholarship Fund; and $2,000 from the Minneapolis Foundation for general operating support for the Blanche and Avery James Fund for excellence grant;
• Set the truth-in-taxation meeting for Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.;
• Discussed that the Minnesota State High School League membership fee for the 2020-22 school year would cost a total of $14,130, which includes two COVID-19 installments. The Board will make a decision about its membership at the next Board meeting; and
• Set the preliminary tax levy for 2021 at $4.908 million, a $130,027.64 (2.58%) decrease from the 2020 budget of $5.038 million.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular board meeting will be Monday, Oct. 19, in the Media Center at the Little Falls Community Middle School.
