The Little Falls School Board accepted a letter of retirement from Superintendent Stephen Jones, Monday, effective Wednesday, June 30, when his current contract with the district expires.
His retirement might be short-lived, however.
Just a few minutes later, the Board approved a motion to begin negotiations Tuesday, for a one-year contract to re-hire Jones as superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Mr. Jones spoke to me in February about him considering the possibility of retirement at the end of the current contract on June 30,” said Board Chair Brad Laager. “Upon deeper conversation between the two of us, he was willing to consider returning to the role of superintendent if he did not decide to officially retire. In further discussion with him over the last few weeks, he is willing and is interested in working with the Board to craft a one-year contract that would be effective July 2, through the (2021-2022) school year.”
Jones said when he initially broached the topic with Laager, he was just “thinking about it,” and had in no way made up his mind on whether or not he would retire.
He said tough times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic did play into his decision to consider retirement. Jones has been the superintendent in Little Falls since the 2012-2013 school year.
“Just like lots of people in lots of different professions, it was trying times,” Jones said. “Certainly, it’s played on some folks, and I was one of those people. I’m at that age where I could conceivably retire. At the same time, I don’t like to walk away from challenges, and the things that I believe here at our district.”
As spring wore on, Jones said he started to think more and more that it was time to retire. During another conversation with Laager, however, he said the Board Chair convinced him to listen to the Board and give it an opportunity to bring him back for one more year.
Laager also stressed to the Board that Jones was not looking for a pay raise in his new contract. He pointed to Jones’ 2017 decision to, in essence, give himself a smaller pay raise than he was due as evidence that the whole process wasn’t a “ploy” to negotiate a larger salary.
“It was upon us to get him to come back,” Laager said. “Anybody that knows the honesty and integrity of this man — the only superintendent that I’ve ever known that came in and had his pay cut in front of the school board a few years ago because he was going to get a quarter of a percent more than the employees were going to get. That’s why I want to keep him, and I think all of the rest of us do, too.”
Keeping Jones on for one more year would actually save the district money. At the least, it would not have to pay any more into retirement to cover his portion, nor would it have to pay him any retirement incentives over the next year.
He said he is not looking for anything specific in the Board’s proposal to keep him on for another year.
“If the board is satisfied with a one-year contract with me, it will end up saving them some money,” Jones said.
Once the Board unanimously agreed to enter into negotiations with Jones, it set the special meeting for noon, Friday, at the district conference room.
Board Member Julie LeMieur clarified that the hope is to have the contract negotiated and ready to be signed, Friday. Laager said that was the case. He also explained that it would be effective July 2, because there has to be a one-day gap between the end of the first contract and a re-hire.
Assistant Superintendent Aaron Sinclair will serve as Interim Superintendent, Thursday, and would continue in that role if the Board and Jones do not reach an agreement.
“Should we be able to reach an agreement, which I feel confident we will, we will re-hire Mr. Jones at that time,” Laager said.
Though he is in a position to retire, Jones said there is plenty that plays into his decision to reconsider.
“I think there’s a lot of great things happening at this district, and I love being a part of that, so I was willing to listen to that,” Jones said. “I think that’s kind of where we’re at.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.