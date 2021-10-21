Supt. Stephen Jones informed the Little Falls School Board that the district has submitted its application to receive ESSER III funds — federal funding given to elementary and secondary schools as emergency relief amidst the pandemic, Monday.
One thing that has come to light in recent days, Jones said, is that some districts apparently used some of its funding to turf football fields — an unwise investment practice he reassured the Board the Little Falls School District will not do.
“I can tell you that we will not be turfing our football fields or doing anything like that,” he said.
While the district has not received a final approval or been informed as to exactly how much it will receive in ESSER III funding, Jones said the funds will be invested, like the funds received from ESSER and ESSER II, into things that are student centric and curriculum driven that will help the district and students long-term.
Any funding received from ESSER III will also be available until September 2024.
“It has certainly been a helpful, additional piece for us,” he said.
Jones said that one of the highlights of what the district has invested in with the use of ESSER funding is a much larger summer school program that the Board, parents, students and other community members will see over the next few years.
“One of the key pieces is to combat learning loss that is identified through the impact of COVID,” he said.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Approved hiring Cassie Lipetzky as special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School; Sandra Ebsen as 7 1/2-hour judicious discipline monitor at Lindbergh Elementary School; Kara Schilling as co-head Special Olympics coach; and Ross Wamre as 7 1/2-hour judicious discipline monitor at Lindbergh Elementary School;
• Accepted the following resignations: Adelle Sanoski, high school PCA/EP; Kathleen Kinney, Kids Korner lead; Amy Schumann, six-hour PCA/EP at Lindbergh Elementary; Donald Gerads, high school custodian; LaJoy Scepurek, community services director; and Nancy Plante, special education teacher at Little Falls Community Middle School and Mary of Lourdes Middle School;
• Approved the retirement request from Janice Athman, 6.25-hour PCA/EP at the high school;
• Terminated Bryan Majerus, high school custodian;
• Approved lane changes for the following: Brittany Varner, Laurie Larsen, Callie Dobis, Toni Kathrein, Mellissa Miller, Darla Thompson, Shawn Alholm, Lauren Stanislawski, Christie Halliday, Rakel Bryniarski, Nathan Miller, Carol Stumpf, Angela Sahr, Haley Chace, Jace Ruby, Jayme Fuchs and Whitney Thune;
• Accepted the following donations: $500 from an anonymous donor to the Little Falls Community Middle School for Flyer Gear; As per the scoreboard advertising agreement, $5,000 from Marco, $5,000 from Brandl Motors, and $5,000 from Gangelhoff Properties Inc. DBA Country Inn & Suites and $5,000 from Walmart; $500 from Faith Lutheran Church to the Kare Kloset; $1,500 from Rebecca Jacobsen Strahl for the Caroll R. Strahl Education Memorial Scholarship; $75 from Roselyn Krych and Maryanne Krych-Bloom to the Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary Social Work fund; $125 from RTO PA to DECA; and $125 from Contegrity Group Inc. to DECA;
• Dissolved the cooperative agreement with Swanville High School in wrestling;
• Approved the new cooperative sponsorship with Swanville High School, Pillager High School and Little Falls Community High School; and
• Approved awards for the District Fitness Challenge. for $1,454.72. The funds that are used to purchase the awards is from a tobacco settlement the school received many years ago. However, this year the funds will “dry up,” said Business Manager Shelly Kircher.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
