As school is approaching the 2021-22 school year, the Little Falls School District has its COVID protocols ready. However, just as Supt. Stephen Jones is up at 3 a.m. during the winter months to check the weather radar to try to predict potential snow storms and blizzard conditions, he is taking a similar approach to COVID.
“When I first came here, I wasn’t the most popular guy because I have always been a weenie when it comes to calling school off. I just didn’t want to mess with snow storms and when we have buses on gravel roads and we have teenage drivers driving in the dark, I would much rather err on the side of caution for students’ safety... and in a very real sense, that’s what happening with COVID right now. We’re watching COVID develop much like a snow storm,” he said.
As a result, the COVID protocols in place are subject to change as COVID case rate data dictates.
At this time, face coverings in school are encouraged, but is optional to students. However, face coverings are mandatory when students are traveling on a school at all times, including going to and from games or after school hours. Jones said that is a federal requirement that schools have to follow. The federal government requires that a facial covering has to been worn on all public transportation, which is a category school buses fall under.
The Little Falls Public Schools, per recommendations by the Minnesota Department of Health, will also ask students to maintain a social distance of at least 3 feet, although 6 feet is preferred, indoors to the extent possible. In addition, regular handwashing will be required with disinfectant stations available at all building entrances.
Other preventative measures the district will continue includes daily cleaning of surfaces, temperature monitoring of all who enter school facilities and immediately sending home staff and students who are feeling ill with COVID symptoms.
Students and staff are also expected to stay at home when they are feeling ill, especially if they have COVID symptoms.
Students and staff who have tested positive for COVID are required to isolate until their symptoms subside, have quarantined for at least 10 days and have not had a fever for at least 24 hours without medication.
Positive contact tracing will also continue, looking back two days for those within 6 feet of the affected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
As recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health, fully vaccinated people or those who have had COVID within the previous 90 days are not required to quarantine after close contact.
Jones said the goal with following the various protocols is to keep the students in school as long as possible to give them the opportunity to learn.
“The best place for kids to be is in school. There are some kids who thrived in distance learning, but they are not the majority. They are not anywhere near the majority. The majority of kids thrive in school and we feel that we need to do everything we possibly can to have kids in school and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” he said.
Hot spots will continued to be provided to students who need it.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Hired Marguerite Ruby as high school special education teacher, effective Aug. 24;
• Accepted the following resignations: Marguerite Ruby as Kids Korner paraprofessional at Lindbergh Elementary School and PCA/EP at the Little Falls Community Middle School; Genelle Jackson as districtwide interpreter; Jennifer Loukinen as ECFE parent educator; and Nicole Hoheisel, fourth grade teacher at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall;
• Approved a leave of absense for Suzanne Iwainat, PCA/EP at the Little Falls Community Middle School; and an extended leave of absence for Jackie Rutten, PCA/EPA at Lincoln Elementary School;
• Approved the following donations: $500 from Veterans of Foreign Wars to Community Services for the Clay Target League; $5,000 from the Flyter Athletic Boosters as per the scoreboard advertising agreement; $2,500 from the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 for flagpole at the Belle Prairie Complex; $1,000 from Little Falls Youth Baseball for flagpole at the Belle Prairie Complex; $500 from Owen and Lavonne Olson to the food program; $500 from the Randall-Cushing Lions Club to Flyer Media Productions; $50 from Central Minnesota Credit Union to the Lindy Dance Team; $50 from Aubrey Hoggarth Cook to the Lindy Dance Team; $100 from Wettstein Concrete to the Lindy Dance Team; and $2,000 from Lyle James (Minneapolis Foundation) to the Little Falls Community High School for the Blanche and Avery James Memorial Scholarship;
• Approved the 2021-22 handbooks and the ECFE parent handbook with spelling corrections that need to be made;
• Approved removing Policy 535 in regard to service animals. Policy 535 is the old policy. The district’s new policy (719) in regard to service animals was approved at last month’s meeting; and
• Approved the purchase agreement with the city of Little Falls to sell the parcel of real property located on 18th Street Northeast, a part of parcel #48.7073.000, at a cost of zero dollars, as part of the Purchase and Tax Increment Finance Agreement.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
