Little Falls students take food drive to a new level

Every year, the Little Falls Community High School kicks of their food drive — an endeavor to collect as many non-perishable food products they can. This year, the students, a joint effort with all of the advisors, DECA, FFA and the Student Council, are stepping up their game. There’s nothing like some fun and exciting competition to raise the bar. In the end, they all kind of win since it is for a good cause, said FFA Adviser Matt Petrowitz.
As the high school has about 40 or 50 advisers who each have a group of students he or she works with, Petrowitz said the advisers and their group of students will be competing against one another, all in fun and games, until the food drive ends Friday, Dec. 17. The group that brings in the most donations gets to have a movie day with their advisory group and free tickets to the semi winter formal.
One student, DECA Representative Mason Petrowitz, also reached out to local business, who are now participating in the food drive and are challenging other businesses. Besides all the good the donations will bring to local families, Matt said the businesses are essentially competing for the bragging rights to have been the top collector.
“We’ve been doing the food drive for a very long time, always about the same time of the year right before Christmas. This year, we kind of changed it up a little because we wanted to get the community more involved,” said senior Maddy Ploof with the Student Council.
In the “Stock the Truck” challenge, each donation is worth a specific point. Canned fruits, soups, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, pasta and spices are all worth one point per can or box.
Cereal, breads and buns, condiments, pancake mix, cranberry sauce, syrup, any meal sides, Rice-A-Roni, boxed potatoes and stuffing are each worth two points.
Items that are worth three points include butter (per pound), flour, sugar, cooking oil, Hamburger Helper, any boxed dinner and macaroni and cheese.
Every $1 cash donation is worth four points. Checks can be written out to LFCHS Student Council with “Food Drive” written in the memo.
Peanut butter jars, granola bars, fruit snacks, canned protein, such as tuna or Spam, hygiene products, conditioner and shampoo (8 ounces or more), deodorant (2 ounces or more) and feminine products are each worth five points.
Those who want to donate food items can either drop them off by the district office at the Little Falls Community High School (door #1) or send the donation with a student. As a way to encourage people participate, those who bring a non-perishable food item with them to a sporting event will get $2 off of the admission fee.
Besides the fun and excitement of competing for bragging rights and a movie day, is the opportunity the food drive gives to bring awareness to hunger in the community. Many families and individuals struggle with rising costs of food, Matt said he believes many more will struggle.
While some people may consider the food drive as a way of taking time from having class itself, Matt said there are valuable lessons for the students to learn outside the confinement of four walls. With the expanding use of technology, he said, it gives the students the opportunity to engage in conversations face-to-face, to learn how to approach those in the community and overall, learn and get a taste of being involved in their community. It also gives the community a chance to see youth in a different light that may even chance their own perspective of the today’s young people.
It isn’t unusual, Matt said, that because of the age gap between the generations, some may doubt youths’ goodness and great deeds.
“Those of us adults who are in the building, we get to see day to day how amazing our students are, so we really just want the community to have an opportunity to see how amazing they really are,” said Student Council Adviser Sheila Watercott.
The majority of the items that are donated will be given to the Morrison County Food Shelf. Some of the items, if needed, will go to the Kare Kloset at the high school, where students who are in need of something, such as clothes, food, hygiene products and more, can get it for free.
“In any given time frame, a family could fall on hard times because of things outside their control,” Watercott said.
Looking at the fact that Morrison County is very much a blue collar working class community, Matt said that he knows first hand how difficult it can be for people to even accept help. It isn’t unusual for people to sometimes have a mindset of, “we can take care of ourselves,” he said.
Growing up, Matt recalls times his family needed a helping hand from time to time. While it was humbling to accept, it was definitely very appreciated.
One thing that strikes Matt a lot is how many people, whom he knows are themselves struggling, are willing to help. One student he remembers in particular is one he knew whose family frequented the Morrison County Food Shelf. Yet, he gladly gave whatever change he had in his pocket to the food drive.
The Morrison County Food Shelf provides emergency and supplemental food to people who lack resources to feed themselves. In addition, the food shelf can many times provide referral and educational information to people. Seeing the need in the Morrison County community, Marilyn Gulden, director of the Morrison County Food Shelf, said that about 300 families are served per month, a total of about 750 individuals. On average, 185 of those are children under the age of 18. So far in 2021, the Food Shelf has distributed more than 201,000 pounds of food, she said.
One thing that helps people understand how much just $1 can do, junior Emma Miller with the Student Council said, is the fact that it buys five meals for a family or individual.
“That shows that even just a little goes a long way,” she said.
