Little Falls students lend a helping hand at 10th annual Day of Caring

With a joyous heart and eagerness to help people in the community, a total of 1,008 volunteers were ready to serve during Day of Caring, Wednesday.
This year commemorated the 10th annual Day of Caring event, which began in 2011. However, last year it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All in all, 169 properties located in Little Falls, Randall, Sobieski and Flensburg, along with four Little Falls sites, which included Linden Hill, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Senior Center and the Lions Park, were cleaned.
Of the volunteers, 601 were students in grades 9-12 at the Little Falls Community High School, 61 team leaders, 51 additional high school staff and 295 community volunteers, who were working in 57 student teams and 26 adult teams with the help of 78 community sponsors. Together,
they made the Day of Caring a success.
Because the event was canceled last year, for many students it was their first time. However, they had heard about it from other students as well as what they had thought about it.
“I have heard from other students that it was a lot of fun and that it was their favorite day of the year,” said Emma Hershey, who is a sophomore at Little Falls Community High School.
During the day, Emma Hershey was also able to work with her twin sister, Ella, and their younger sister, Abby Hershey. It made it more fun for all of them.
“We have this bond, so it’s great,” Emma said.
The tasks the volunteers do varies from place to place. It all depends on what each resident’s needs are. For the majority, it involves raking leaves, picking up sticks, weeding and cleaning flower beds, washing windows, sweeping driveways and more.
Picking up sticks was not a new task for the Hershey girls. It’s something they normally do at home, as well.
“I actually pick up sticks all the time. We make a fire with it and roast marshmallows. It’s like a family thing we do,” Ella said.
While some students thrilled about the opportunity to get out of school for a day, most enjoy it even more because of the difference it makes in people’s lives.
“I think it is really nice for us to be able to help people, especially the elderly, who can’t really do it anymore,” said Ellie Pantzke, a 10th grade student at Little Falls Community High School.
Pantzke said she often helps her Grandma Betty Johnson with different things. Helping others makes her feel good and participating in the Day of Caring has inspired her to want to do more in the community.
As this was Pantzke’s first time to participate in Day of Caring, she has looked forward to being a part of the event. Her older brother, Simon Pantzke, who graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 2020, has also been an inspiration to her, she said.
“He did something for the community and now I get to do it,” she said.
Little Falls School Board Member Doug Dahlberg and his wife, Michelle, have volunteered for the annual event for 10 years. It has been a very rewarding experience for them both. Not only because it’s a way of giving back to the community they love, but for the difference it makes in the lives of those they serve.
“There is a real affirmation to being able to do this for our community and the people we serve. I think it also beautifies the city and showing the city that these high school kids are amazing people and they things they can do and accomplish. I think that positive vibe that the community gets from seeing these kids out doing stuff is a really neat thing,” Michelle said.
Looking back at when he and Michelle first became involved in Day of Caring, Doug said it was because they wanted to get more involved with the community and with the students. The business he was working for at the time was also a sponsor of the event as is the one he works for now.
It’s also fun to see the students thrive in an environment outside the school. It also gives students an opportunity to work together as a team, enjoy the camaraderie and work hard, Doug said.
The residents who are helped by the volunteers are very thankful for the help.
“The things you hear from the people that we volunteer for are just reenforcing and positive,” Michelle said.
For 73-year-old Pat Ring, the help comes as a blessing. Every year, her son-in-law Tom Miller signs her up for Day of Caring. One of the things the students did in her yard was to clean out the flower beds. As simple as it may seem, it is something that means the world to her and touches her heart deeply.
“It means so much to me. They do such a wonderful job and they are so nice. I love that the school is doing this,” she said.
Ring said that since she suffers from arthritis and uses a cane as well as a four-wheel walker, she cannot do any spring cleaning herself. She also has allergies, which makes it difficult to breathe, she said.
Normally, Ring sets out soda and treats for the volunteers that come to her home. However, residents were asked not to do so this year due to the pandemic.
After working hard for several hours, the students returned to Little Falls Community High School for lunch and other fun activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.