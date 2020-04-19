Andrea Larson loves to sew. She found her passion after taking a quilting class last fall, when she and her fellow high school classmates were still learning in the classroom.
Since crafting her new talent, Larson has sewn six quilts, not including any from the class, she said.
Now in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the 16-year-old decided she couldn’t sit idly with her skills serving no purpose. So she started sewing.
But first, she went to Walmart. The superstore donated over 100 yards of fabric, in any color she wanted, for Larson to sew and donate life-saving masks throughout the community.
“So my grandpa, he’s the one that helped me go and get fabric and go with me to pick out fabric. My brother has been helping put them together, and my mom has been helping ironing and I’m the one that’s been sewing,” she said. “It’s all kind of like a little family effort to help our community.”
The 100 yards of fabric provided enough material for Larson to make over 350 masks, many of which were donated to local senior living facilities and CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital.
When she donated 75 masks to the hospital, Larson said they were really excited.
“They are going towards doctors and nurses so when they go out into public they can use them so when they come to work they’re not bringing germs back into the hospital,” she said.
Other donations were made to St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls Health Services, Highland Senior Living as well as fire and rescue workers in Frazee.
Larson has been sewing several hours a day for nearly three weeks straight, since March 27 she said, spending 20 to 30 minutes on each mask. She enjoys working near a window for a taste of nature, sometimes listening to music, playing a video or sometimes working away to the simple whir of her sewing machine.
“So I’ve spent about three to five hours every single day for two weeks. Except on the weekends, it’s from 6 a.m. to almost midnight ... So I’ve put a lot of time and effort into them,” Larson said.
As uniform as the masks appear, Larson hasn’t been following a pattern, but made one up based on a photo she saw and standard facial measurements. She combines layers of cotton fabric, irons them, adds folds for shape and then adds the straps.
“It’s a very, very long process,” she said.
Some of the masks have to be tied behind the head and some of them have elastic that can wrap around the ears. Larson started making masks with elastic straps in consideration for the elderly and those with limited mobility who may struggle to reach behind their head. But she said that there are more masks that need to be tied as many people have latex allergies, something she also wanted to be mindful of.
At first, her goal was 100 masks, then 200. Now at 300, Larson said she plans to make 100 masks per week to donate to healthcare workers and anyone in need, including the Morrison County Public Health office.
“I just have a big heart and I like helping people when I get the chance to,” she said.
Anyone who would like to donate fabric or funds to purchase fabric can contact Larson at (320) 616-4884.
