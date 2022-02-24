Ethan Yorek, Little Falls Nordic Skier placed 29th out of 112 skiers at the state meet.
Sports Editor
The Little Falls Flyers Nordic ski team performed at state Wednesday, Feb 16, in Biwabik.
The Flyers had five skiers attend the state competition.
Ethan Yorek was the first Flyer to cross the finish line, placing 29th out of the 112 total skiers, with a time of 16:04.45.
Connor Grant was the second Flyer to finish, placing 77th with a time of 17:22.56.
The Flyers also had Alexander Oberton finish with a time of 18:10.33, putting him in 96th place.
Right behind Oberton was Grant Yorek, who finished 99th, crossing the finish line with a time of 18:27.17.
Angus Rustad rounded out the Flyers skiers, coming in 103rd, finishing his race in 18:53.22.
The final meet of the season saw Little Falls place 29th, 77th, 96th, 99th, and 103rd. The Flyers look to be just as competitive in the state section next year.
