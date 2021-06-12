Sidewalks were a common topic of conversation during the Little Falls City Council meeting, Monday.
The Council voted unanimously to approve a bid of $16,700 to Beyond the Curb, LLC, to complete a majority of the city’s 2021 Sidewalk Improvement Project. The Little Falls company will complete about 600 feet worth of remove and replace work, leaving only about 50 feet worth of grinding yet to be awarded.
“There’s still a component that we’d be looking at getting proposals for, or pricing for that,” said Public Works Director Greg Kimman. “That would be the grinding and lifting in some of those situations. So, we’ll reach out to a couple contractors to get that pricing, but the bulk of the work would be the remove and replace.”
Following a public hearing, March 15, the Council approved the project with an estimated $12,759 price tag. All but $2,235 of that would be covered by assessments on adjacent property owners. The bid from Beyond the Curb came after the Council rejected the lone bid Kimman received during the initial request period at its May 3, meeting because it came in much higher than expected. It then instructed him to re-bid the project.
Homeowners did have the option to replace the sidewalk adjoining their property at their own expense. They had to complete that work by June 1 and provide documentation to the city that it was completed. A homeowner on Fourth Avenue Southeast chose to go that route.
“So, we wouldn’t be replacing any at that location,” Kimman said. “They did the work themselves, they don’t have to go through this process and we would be removing them from the project.”
The Council also accepted a request from Kimman to purchase 24 Rain Guardians for rock gardens along the projected $2.15 million Third Street Southeast project. At $800 each and a $500 shipping cost, the request was for a total of $19,700.
There will be 12 rock gardens on each side of the street, spanning from First Avenue Southeast to Seventh Avenue Southeast. All of them will be placed in the right-of-way, boulevard area of the street.
“They’re basically the screens before the stormwater goes into the rain gardens, where the plantings are at,” Kimman said. “In this case, it’s the rock gardens, so we won’t have plantings in those. But, it keeps a lot of the leaves out of there, the sediment, any of the seed and the trash that comes floating down the curb. We try to keep those a little bit cleaner, so it gives us one area to clean out rather than the entire basin.”
As part of the overall Third Street project, the east side of the street will no longer have a sidewalk, while the west will. This will not impact whether or not the Rain Guardians can be installed.
It was, however, a topic brought up by Little Falls resident Sarah Okroi during the public forum portion of the meeting. She took issue with the Council’s decision to accept a project which removed the sidewalk from one side of the street because, she said, it could cause a potential accessibility issue for disabled residents.
“You must give greater attention to all residents at the front end of the plan versus the back end,” Okroi said. “When we allow our disability community to become an afterthought, we are nearly guaranteeing that something will be inaccessible to someone.
“I do not believe it is the Council’s lack of desire to include our disability community in the conversation of accessible infrastructure in Little Falls,” she continued. “But, it is, in fact, a lack of the Council being aware that our disability community exists here and has a right to participate in civic life in Little Falls.”
Okroi said her main reason for speaking up was not to “ask for additional accessibility,” but rather to “merely advocate to maintain the current level of accessibility in Little Falls.” She said, even 31 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act became federal law, it is still difficult for many residents to get around in Little Falls.
She later said the Council’s acceptance of the current proposal sent a message to disabled members of the community that they “don’t belong here.” Adding that not addressing these issues before they become problems will only end up costing more in the long run.
As stated in the city’s rules of public forum, the city often does not take official action on the items discussed, but may “place the item on file, take the matter under advisement, refer the matter to staff or a committee for a future report or direct the matter to be placed on an upcoming agenda.”
“A vote against replacing and maintaining all current infrastructure is a vote against equal access to mobility,” Okroi said. “I ask that the Council revisit the discussion of sidewalks on the Third Street Southeast project, including the avenues, and vote once again on this topic. I encourage you, our city council members, to vote for replacing and maintaining our valuable infrastructure, sending a new message to our neighbors with disabilities: ‘You are welcome here.’”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Received word from Public Works Director Greg Kimman that the city was chosen by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for $1.25 million in Local Road Improvement Project (LRIP) funding. The money will be used for the proposed 11th Street Northeast project;
• Accepted a low bid of $10,345 from City Sanitary Service for appliance, tire and bulk garbage collection;
• Approved a low bid of $7,380 from Independent Testing Technologies of Waite Park to complete construction materials testing;
• Approved a low bid of $62,173 from Lot Pros, Inc., for crack sealing of airfield pavement at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport. Kimman received six bids, ranging from $62,173 - $106,460;
• Authorized the sale of property on 18th Street Northeast to North Freeze Dry for $1 so it can build a new freeze-dried pet food plant;
• Authorized the sale of Lots 3 through 5, Block 1 of the Chief Hole-in-the-Day Industrial Park to CenterPoint Energy for $99,000;
• Authorized an amendment to city codes regarding mobile food units, eaves and portable storage units;
• Authorized an ordinance to zone 17502 Haven Road as Industrial;
• Authorized the submittal of a de Minimus Wetland Impact Permit for stormwater pond access;
• Received a petition from landowners on Gayle Drive to extend city water and sewer services to their street; and
• Approved a trust services agreement with Northland Trust Services for general obligation permanent improvement revolving fund bonds.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, in the Board Room at Little Falls City Hall.
