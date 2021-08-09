Little Falls siblings complete projects at Belle Prairie Park

Wanting to complete a project closer to home, as part of his journey to becoming an Eagle Scout, Jacob Becker of Little Falls decided on making improvements at Belle Prairie Park.
“The main thing I did was to build that kiosk over at the boat launch. I also spread new gravel on all of the tee boxes for the disc golf course,” he said.
Jacob said one of the reasons he chose Belle Prairie Park is that it is a park he and his family have enjoyed tremendously ever since they moved to Little Falls four years ago.
“We go here all the time,” he said.
Jacob is a member of Boy Scout Troop 412 of Alexandria. Not really wanting to switch troops when the family moved to Little Falls, he remained with the troop. It was also those members he called upon when it came to helping him with the project. As part of the project, the Eagle Scout candidate has to show he can lead others.
Jacob said he was surprised that 15-20 people came to help despite
the distance from Alexandria to Little Falls. As a result, it only took them about seven or eight hours to complete the project. He is very thankful for all those who helped. Otherwise it would have taken him several days to complete the project.
Obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout has been a dream and a goal for Jacob ever since he joined the Tiger Cub Scouts when he was in first grade. He recalls looking up to the older Boy Scouts; many of whom became role models for him. Now he has become the role model to younger Scouts. While it makes him feel honored, knowing that everyone is watching him, it also adds pressure to truly be the best he can be.
Leading the volunteers during the project was also a pressure on him as he, as the leader, was expected to have all the answers, he said.
To become an Eagle Scout, the candidate has to have been a Life Scout for a minimum of six months, have earned at least 21 merit badges as well as have demonstrated Scout Spirit and leadership within their troop.
Although Jacob has earned more badges than he can remember throughout his years in Boy Scouts of America, he is thankful for the knowledge earning every single one has given him. He is also very grateful for his sister, Isabel, who sews them on to his sash.
Jacob completed his project, May 22. The response from the community has been great. The city of Little Falls has also let him know they are very happy with the results of his project.
Having finally obtained Eagle Scout feels great, Jacob said. While he doesn’t have any concrete plans on what he will do next, Jacob said he has been helping out with Little Falls Cub Scout Pack 44. It’s also the troop his little brother, Kadence, is in.
Having his big brother help out with the troop has been a big plus for him, Kadence said. If he has any questions or needs help, he can just go to Jacob. He is also someone he looks up to, Kadence said.
That Jacob would join the Boy Scouts was a given since he was born. Mom, Lori, said that shortly after he was born, his dad, Mike, had declared he was his Boy Scout.
All of the Becker children are homeschooled. Jacob hasn’t quite decided whether he will go on to college just yet. Besides enjoying spending time with his family and engaging in various Boy Scout activities as well as theater, Jacob likes to solve Rubik Cubes for fun. He’s down to solving one in 25 seconds, he said. He also likes to bake.
On the same day Jacob completed his project, Isabel also started on hers. She and a few friends from Little Falls Girl Scouts Troop 86 painted the outhouses and the swings in Belle Prairie Park.
“It looked really good after we painted them because before, the paint was peeling. It just needed new paint. That was really cool though because the finished product looks so much fresher,” she said.
There are many things Isabel likes about being a Girl Scout. More than anything, she likes going to Girl Scout camps, learning and experiencing new things and enjoying the camaraderie.
Like her brother, Isabel has earned many badges. She also likes that she has her brother to ask if she has any questions.
She encourages anyone who is considering becoming a Scout to give it a try. Not only are there many things to learn, but it’s also a great way to make new friends and to gain confidence.
For the Becker children’s parents, Mike and Lori, seeing their children work toward earning different badges and attaining the highest rank a Scout can achieve, has been great.
“I’m very proud of them and all of the hard work that they have put into it. I’ve loved watching them grow over the years,” Lori said.
With Mike being leader, it has given him and Jacob chance to bond even more as father and son. As Lori has either been the troop leader or the assistant, it has given her and Isabel a chance to grow closer too.
“It has been really cool to watch them grow, discover themselves and find the leader within themselves,” Lori said.
