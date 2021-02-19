The city of Little Falls will be asking for $2 million in funding from a state bonding bill for preliminary work on a potential rail-grade separation project on the Memorial Bridge on Highway 27.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the City Council during its meeting Tuesday, the $2 million would fund preliminary design work, environmental review — which would be needed to receive federal funding for the project — design alternatives and community input sessions. If the project were to happen, the Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River, that connects the east and west sides of Little Falls, would be reconstructed to extend over the railroad tracks on the west side of the river.
He said the project has received support from both Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls. However, there is no guarantee that there will be a bonding bill in 2021.
“We feel it has been a high-priority area for our city to be trying to work toward this project,” Radermacher said. “(We) met with MnDOT last week just to make sure they were still on board.”
He said the Minnesota Department of Transportation does not plan to put any rail-grade separation into any future projects it might do on the bridge. It currently does not have the bridge on its replacement schedule, and if it were added, it would only replace or repair what is currently in place. MnDOT has, however, said it would commit the dollars it would have to pay for replacement toward the project. Radermacher said that funding could be used as matching funds for any money received through a bonding bill for the actual construction of the bridge.
The total cost of the project, he said, could be anywhere from $30 million to $40 million, depending on the chosen design alternative.
“Even if we are successful this year in getting those bonding dollars to do that planning work, it’s likely going to take a year or two before we can secure the dollars to do the full-on construction,” Radermacher said.
The city worked with Short Elliott Hendrickson in late 2017 into early 2018 on a feasibility study for the project. The result of that study was, in essence, that the project was possible without causing any major disruptions to businesses on West Broadway. Radermacher said the biggest changes would likely be in how some properties are accessed.
“You can certainly raise the road up and bring it down to grade where it’s going to land very close to where Lindbergh Drive is,” he said. “The retaining walls would be sufficient enough that you wouldn’t have to spread out so that you would impact those buildings as they’re currently constructed along Broadway West. It certainly is different when you can’t park a car right in front of that business, but there’s alternatives we can look at.”
Council Member James Storlie asked if there was any possibility — and if it would be more economical — for the city to work with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) to elevate the railroad tracks over the roadway instead.
Radermacher said that would not be feasible from the standpoint that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to keep the rail line going through town during construction. He said it has also been discussed whether or not the railroad will ever be re-directed around the city. The answer to that, as well, was “No.”
“If you’re familiar, working with the railroad is extremely difficult,” Radermacher said. “Where they have track and where they have line, they have a lot of authority and a lot of power to say what types of improvements are going to be made.
“The feasibility of working with the railroad to change what they’re currently doing is a no go,” he later added. “I’ve asked the question to them about the re-routing and, short of being laughed at is their response. It’s not going to happen. You’re not going to get the railroad to do anything.”
Council Member Leif Hanson added that the idea to elevate the railroad instead was mentioned during previous discussions about the project. He said it would be an “engineering nightmare” requiring “miles of engineering” to make that work.
Both Radermacher and Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman said one of the most important aspects of securing the $2 million funding for preliminary work was to get community input on the project.
“Part of this $2 million request is to get the public input so that the residents can come in, see what options are out there and give us their opinion on things and what their comments and concerns are,” Kimman said. “This is really just a next step in terms of moving this forward to see what options there are to make this a reality, as far as grade separation. We think we’ve got a pretty good idea, but without getting a detailed analysis and getting input from the general public a little bit more, it’s hard to say that. This $2 million will get us to that point.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Approved the quotations for a new police vehicle and needed equipment for a cost of $60,066.95. The vehicle, a 2021 Ford Police Interceptor, costs $33,606.24;
• Approved a $4,136 quote from RDT Concepts of Avon, Ohio, for the purchase of an evidence intake locker for the Police Department;
• Approved the purchase of 16 iPhone 11 smartphones with hotspot and Pelican Kevlar Case at $3,055.84 for the Police Department;
• Authorized the advertisement for three part-time, seasonal laborers for the Public Works Department;
• Authorized the submittal of wayfinding signage planning grants to the Laura Jane Musser Fund and the Minnesota Historical Society, as recommended by the Historic Preservation Commission;
• Issued a variance to Thorsten Lindquist to expand a 26-by-28 foot addition at a 0-foot setback to the rear property line of his property located at 200 NE First St.;
• Authorized City Administrator Jon Radermacher to put out a request for proposal for design and replacement of the city’s website;
• Approved a resolution to urge lawmakers that the state budget and resolve for 2022-2023 without a reduction to Local Government Aid funding;
• Approved a feasibility study and set a public hearing date of March 15 for 2021 city sidewalk improvements. Thirty-five locations have been identified as in need of repair. The estimated cost of the project would be $12,759; and
• Approved and set a public hearing date of March 15 for the spending of Pierz bonding dollars within the city limits by Horizon Health to acquire and construct a 12-unit transitional home for the developmentally disabled as well as a four-bed group home and day care located at 1201 Hilton Rd.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, and can be accessed live via the city’s YouTube channel.
