Little Falls boys wrestlers traveled to Bemidji for the semifinals of the section 8AAA team tournament, but ended up falling short on the mats, losing 55-9.

The Flyers found themselves in a hole fast as they lost the first three matches, two by fall and one by a decision.

Noah Cameron would put the Flyers on the board first in the 126-pound weight class, winning in a 8-2 decision.

The Flyers would lose their next six matches unfortunately, ultimately unable to mount a comeback.

Ivan Petrich (182) won in his class in a 6-0 decision over Bemidji’s Logan Willard.

Eli VanRisseghem (285) won in a 7-4 decision over Dylan Headbird.

Little Falls finishes out their season with an overall record of 15-14.

