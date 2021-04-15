April 26 – 30, the Little Falls Community Schools, in partnership with Morrison County Public Health and University of Minnesota Extension, is participating in National “Every Kid Healthy Week.”
At school, “Every Kid Healthy Week” promotes and reinforces healthy habits, good nutrition, emotional health and physical activity.
At home, “Every Kid Healthy Week” promotes emotional wellness, good nutrition and physical activity with your own family — healthy habits can start at home.
Here is a summary of the daily themes for the week:
• Mindful Monday, April 26, to encourage Social Emotional Health;
• Tasty Tuesday, April 27, to increase Nutrition and Healthy Food Access;
• Wellness Wednesday, April 28, to promote Self-Care Strategies;
• Thoughtful Thursday, April 29, to highlight Connectedness, Relationship Skills and Social Awareness; and
• Fitness Friday, April 30, to inspire Physical Activity and Active Play.
An example of an activity that students will be participating in during the week is one that Carol Larson’s Lincoln Elementary first graders practice each day:
Larson’s Lincoln Elementary first graders practice mindfulness each day in their classroom. The students do a mindfulness exercise each morning and again after noon recess. They do a body calming exercise with deep breathing and a moment of silence to help them self regulate and get ready to focus on their learning.
