The Little Falls School Board approved a deficit budget for the 2021-2022 school year, Monday.
The general fund balance was projected to be at about $5.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2020-2021, which was Wednesday, June 30. That balance is estimated to be $5 million on June 30, 2022, based on enrollment projections for the upcoming school year.
All of that means the district’s expenditures are expected to come in at $601,000 above revenue. That number is probably actually closer to $523,000, though. District Business Manager Shelly Kircher used a planned 2% increase in state aid for the budgeting process, only for the final agreement to be set at 2.45% That .45% accounted for an extra $78,000 for the district.
Any additional funding, as well as actual enrollment, will be taken into account when a revised budget is presented to the School Board this winter.
Perhaps the biggest issue facing the district, however, is declining enrollment. State funding is tied to the pupil units of each district — with high school students getting weighed higher than younger children. Enrollment is projected at 2,327 students for the 2021-2022 school year, down 29 from previous estimates.
It is the third year in a row of declining enrollment, according to Kircher.
“So, hopefully, as (Superintendent Stephen Jones) stated, we can get to a point where we can just stabilize and see what number we can stabilize at,” Kircher said. “And, hopefully, that will help with future budget projections.”
One other area of the budget on which Kircher said she was keeping a close watch was the Community Services Fund. She said, with no summer activities or driver’s education in 2020, COVID-19 hit that fund particularly hard.
What caused the biggest difference, however, was that the district was tasked with providing free child care because of the pandemic. Kircher said that meant expenses were just as high if not more than normal, but there was no income coming into the district.
“Does the CARES money affect that?” asked Board Chair Brad Laager.
Kircher said, at this point, a little federal COVID-19 funding had gone to the child care program — which includes the CARES Act and multiple rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding — but not a lot. She said she is considering using a fund transfer from a reserve fund to help the Community Services Fund rather than ESSER money because there are restrictions on how the latter can be spent.
“I have been watching it thinking that if we have, as I was saying, if we have this reserve that maybe we’re not using, and we continue to increase this reserve fund balance — and there’s a couple of specific ones that I’m looking at — that would be our way of helping the Community Service Fund out,” Kircher said.
She added that the district’s leadership team is looking at multiple ways of using ESSER and CARES dollars as it relates to the deficit. The latest round of ESSER funding has a requirement to be spent by September 2024, and Laager asked if, once that money has been spent, if the district is going to be up against a budget crunch.
Kircher said much of that, again, depends on enrollment. One way the district is currently using ESSER money is — when someone resigns or retires — that federal funding is being used to pay for their replacement. As such, though salaries and benefits account for about 75-80% of expenditures within the general fund, new hires are not contributing to that for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
If that money wasn’t being used for the new hires, she guessed the deficit would be closer to $1.3 million.
“Like I said, enrollment is a huge factor in all of this,” Kircher said. “If we can get our enrollment, you know, to even what I projected for this year, at 2,365, we’d be in a much better spot financially. But that’s just not the case.
“... As somebody retires, resigns in the future, we’re really going to have to look hard at, ‘Does that person get replaced?’” she said. “You know, how do we fill these spots or not fill these spots, make transitions in the district to get to a point where I can present a balanced budget without ESSER funding.”
Though the numbers did not look as good as what the Board might have hoped, Jones offered a more optimistic viewpoint of where everything sits. He reminded the Board that Little Falls Community School District is not alone in what it is facing, coming off of a year unlike anything anyone has experienced in their lifetimes.
“We’re coming out of an anomaly here,” Jones said. “Our concern was responding to an anomaly when we have a bit of an insurance policy here that we can do. Now, Shelly might not be as bold as I will, but I’ll be bold and tell you that we’ll come to you with a balanced budget next year; before 2023. That’s what we’re going to do. That was the edict that I gave to the leadership team a week ago, and that’s what we’re gonna do. So we’ll figure that out.”
He did acknowledge, however, that the biggest variable to meeting that goal was how many kids attend school in September.
In terms of revenue brought in by the district, the general fund accounts for 84.55% of the total brought in during the 2021-2022 school year. Debt service — which is state aid and local levy based — accounts for 6.97%, while food services and community service bring in 4.83% and 3.65%, respectively, of the district’s revenue.
Board Member Sharon Ballou asked if the food services budget was going to be impacted for the upcoming year because of changes in how free and reduced meals are handled. During the past school year, everyone was receiving free meals due to COVID-19 changes — that will continue in 2021-2022.
Kircher said it will likely not make a difference in the food services budget, but it is already being felt in projections of the general fund. The district’s compensatory revenue from the state is based on the number of families who fill out an educational benefits form — more commonly referred to as free and reduced lunch.
Many families, she said, didn’t fill out this form last year because they were getting free meals, anyway.
“Our compensatory revenue is based on this form, the number of applicants that get approved for free and reduced lunch,” Kircher said. “Because our percentage went down so much, because we couldn’t get people to fill it out — and they didn’t have to do it to get free or reduced lunch — our compensatory revenue is down $500,000 from last year. So, presenting a $600,000 budget, we lost $500,000 in compensatory revenue.”
Jones said he hopes the return of Registration Week in August, along with offering some incentives to turn in that form, will help the district recoup some of that compensatory revenue.
“It just defies logic to me that, if you see the percentage that we dropped in compensatory — people didn’t get rich during the pandemic,” Laager said. “So, what would change the percent of people that qualified in the beginning? You would think logic would prevail with legislators that, that percent should not have been lowered. People didn’t get rich or gain a lot of money.”
Kircher said Laager was not alone in being confounded over the issue. She said in almost all of the Zoom meetings she has been a part of with business managers and executive directors at districts throughout the state, the topic of compensatory revenue has come up.
That dropoff, along with a statewide decline in enrollment of around 21,000 students, has contributed to what Kircher estimated to be “5% or lower” districts presenting a balanced budget or being in the black going into the next school year.
Laager asked how the district’s recent sale of 24.6 acres of property for $235,600 in tax increment financing (TIF) dollars to the city of Little Falls would impact this year’s budget.
Kircher said the district will not see any money from that sale until it’s finalized, and the district would likely not receive its first payment until next year. However, the district will receive $49,500 for the 2021-2022 general fund from its first land sale to Barrett Petfood, Inc. for its current plant on 18th Street Northeast.
“I want to say, ‘thank you’ for the time and the effort,” Laager said. “We understand the circumstances, and we’re here to work with you.”
Little Falls School Board Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Approved hiring the following: Peter Masterjohn as a math teacher at Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS), effective Aug. 24; Simon Waltman as head varsity wrestling coach; Mikayla Gessell as ADSIS and preschool teacher at Dr. S.G. Knight and Lincoln elementaries, effective Aug. 24, and as assistant varsity volleyball coach and seventh grade girls basketball coach; Ben Newman as assistant boys varsity hockey coach; John Morgan as assistant boys varsity hockey coach; Johanna Lichte as assistant varsity swimming coach; Nicholas Mohs as instructional technology/personalized learning coach/STEM teacher at Little Falls Community Middle School (LFCMS), effective Aug. 24, and as assistant varsity girls basketball coach; Gabriel Molitor as an agriculture teacher at LFCHS, effective Aug. 24; Susanne Dehler as a four-hour cleaner at LFCMS, effective June 28, and as a three-hour kitchen assistant at the LFCHS, effective Aug. 30; Paula Waltman as a three-hour kitchen assistant at LFCMS, effective Aug. 30; and Iwanlani Dela Paz as a district-wide school psychologist, effective Aug. 24;
• Accepted the following resignations: Elizabeth Tepley — media center paraprofessional at Lindbergh Elementary, effective June 1; Simon Waltman — assistant varsity wrestling coach; Karli Wherley — seventh grade girls basketball coach; Beth Berlin — agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at LFCHS and LFCMS, effective June 7; Tim Corbett — social students teacher at LFCHS, effective June 30; and Elizabeth Czech — special education teacher at LFCHS, effective June 30;
• Accepted the retirement of Tracy Stateman, personal care assistant/educational psychologist at Lindbergh Elementary, effective June 30;
• Accepted a leave of absence for Marguerite Ruby, personal care assistant/educational psychologist at LFCMS, effective Jan. 17, 2022 - May 8, 2022;
• Accepted work agreements with the following at-will employees: Lauren Martinson, speech language pathology assistant, effective July 1 - June 30, 2024; Chloee Larson, speech language pathology assistant, effective July 1 - June 30, 2024;
• Accepted the following donations: $1,000 from Ramona Steinke to LFCHS for the “Steinke Family Scholarship in Memory of Tom Steinke”; $350 from Curtis Olson Auxiliary Post No. 9073 for the Randall Playground Fund; $2,000 from Golfers Organized for Little Falls for the boys and girls golf programs; $2,000 from Flyers Athletic Boosters for fitness equipment at LFCMS; 2001 Buick (value $2,000) from Pamela Schilling for the automotive program at LFCHS; $251 from Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church for the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Backpack Program; $250 from Thomas and Janic Erwin for Project Bandaid at LFCMS; and $5,000 from Gangelhoff Properties, Inc. per the Scoreboard Advertising Agreement;
• Received word from Superintendent Stephen Jones that summer school was underway at all five district buildings and was going “fantastic”;
• Approved a resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League during the 2021 - 2022 school year;
• Renewed employee health insurance through HealthPartners;
• Renewed its contract for commercial and cyber insurance; and
• Authorized the district to contract with Musser Environmental Consulting, Inc. for health and safety services.
The next meeting of the Little Falls School Board is at 5 p.m., Monday, July 19, at the Little Falls Community Middle School Media Center.
