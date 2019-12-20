Little Falls School District shows 0.62% decrease in certified levy

Shelly Kircher, business manager at the Little Falls School District, presented a truth-in-tax explanation at Monday’s board meeting.
The certified tax levy was set at about $5 million ($5,038,056.18). It’s a decrease of $31,399.44 (0.62%), compared to the 2018-2019 final levy that was set $5,069,455.62, Kircher said.
Kircher informed the board and visitors about the truth-in-taxation process, where the basic school funding comes from, an analysis of the 2019-2020 tax levy, how property taxes may be affected and the 2019-2020 final budget summary.
Kircher said that the tax levy calendar refers to a number of steps the district takes, from the district providing data to the Minnesota Department of Education in June to setting the final tax levy in December.
Kircher said there are several factors that may impact tax changes, such as issues driven by state level decisions, a change in levies determined by the state formula, sales ratio and laws mandating compliance.
Issues can also be determined by district voters through voter approved bond referendums or excess levy referendums.
Other local factors include inflationary pressure on the real estate market, abatements, property improvements that were not previously taxed, a change in the invidiual assessed market value and a possible change in how a property is classified, such as going from a homestead to rental classification.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Heard from art teacher Karen Warner about the art club’s next proposed trip to Australia in 2022 and what the students would experience. Although the trip would cost about $5,722 per student, students will have opportunities to raise funds to pay for a large portion of the cost, if not all;
• Approved a resolution for acceptance of gifts — $2,500 from American Association of School Administrators Inc and $300 from Owen and LaVonne Olson to the Kare Kloset; $1,320 from the Flyer Athlete Boosters Gaming Account (FAB) to the Community Services for the Clay Target League; $50 from Thielen Meats to the Dance Team and $100 from Jack and Patricia Ward to Flyer Robotics;
• Designated Mark Dunlap as the Local Education Agency (LEA) representative during the 2019-2020 school year;
• Updated policies 205, 414, 419, 421, 422, 423, 424, 427, 501, 502, 506, 508, 509 and 510, which included making minor changes to how the policy was written while still conveying the same message, updating contacts and more;
• Adopted a local control resolution as the Little Falls School District supports local decision making and authority and opposes legislation that restricts the ability of locally elected school boards to respond to the needs of their district, students and communities;
• Was reminded that a reorganization and business meeting will be held, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 5 p.m. in media center at the Little Falls Community Middle School.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. in the media center at the Little Falls Community Middle School.
