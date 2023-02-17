Every so many years, the Little Falls School District goes through a strategic planning process. For school districts in general, this is typically done every five years, said Supt. Greg Johnson.
“Strategic planning is an important process for all organizations to undergo routinely as they plan for the future of their organization,” he said.
As several years have passed since the Little Falls School District last went through the strategic planning process, Johnson said it is time to update the plan once again.
“As a community school district, we feel that engaging our key community stakeholders in this process is important,” he said.
The District has contracted with the organization, PartnerEd, to help facilitate the work for the district. At the same time as Johnson, the Little Falls School Board members and others realize that people’s time is extremely valuable, and they are asking students, staff and members of the community to attend the appropriate focus groups on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
All three focus groups will be held that day in the Little Falls Community High School Media Center. The focus group for students will be held at 2 p.m.; the focus group for district staff at 3:30 p.m. and the focus group for the community at 4:30 p.m.
An online survey will later be deployed district-wide from Feb. 24 to March 10 to community members who were unable to participate in the focus group session to gather additional information, Johnson said.
Besides the focus groups, a key community stakeholder group will be working closely with PartnerEd to process the feedback as well as provide their own, Johnson said.
“Members will include individuals, who are connected with the school in some fashion, who have a key role within our community, who are residents and who sit on various committees and boards associated with the district,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.