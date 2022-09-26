    Monday, Supt. Greg Johnson, along with Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls, Carol Anderson, executive director with the Morrison County Community Development, and Mark Diehl, the district’s director of information and technology services, informed the Little Falls School Board about a potential partnership between the city and the district. One thing, Johnson wanted to make clear is that only discussion is taking place at this time and no decision has been made yet. The decision also ultimately falls on the School Board, Johnson said.

    The goal of the partnership is to address the alarming need for child care in the area. Their presentation covered the need, the city partnership, a grant the city received, why the school district should get involved and the next steps.

