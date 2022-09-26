Monday, Supt. Greg Johnson, along with Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls, Carol Anderson, executive director with the Morrison County Community Development, and Mark Diehl, the district’s director of information and technology services, informed the Little Falls School Board about a potential partnership between the city and the district. One thing, Johnson wanted to make clear is that only discussion is taking place at this time and no decision has been made yet. The decision also ultimately falls on the School Board, Johnson said.
The goal of the partnership is to address the alarming need for child care in the area. Their presentation covered the need, the city partnership, a grant the city received, why the school district should get involved and the next steps.
Johnson presented a quote from the results of a nationwide survey that was done of child care providers. The quote said, “At the national level, more than one in every three of respondents, inclusive of all settings, said they were considering leaving their family child care home within the next year, with another 14% saying ‘maybe’ they would leave or close.”
Johnson said the child care industry is critical to the American economy.
“Not only does the sector generate its own economic output, but since child care ensures that working parents can go to work, the industry also acts as a support to every other industry. In other words, when the child care industry is strong, it boosts other sectors, too,” he said.
In addition, Johnson said the struggle to find child care that many parents are currently facing is a top concern for the business community. Because of this, he said, businesses and policy makers are paying close attention to the nation’s child care situation, as a robust child care system supports a healthy workforce and economy.
“Again, we’re at a crisis level within our community, within our county, within our state,” he said.
According to data Johnson and Diehl gathered from people in the city of Little Falls, Johnson said they estimate about 300 spots are needed to meet the child care need.
“And within the county, there are about 600 spots that are currently needed. It’s obviously having an impact on our workforce. We feel it as a school district with over 400 employees,” Johnson said.
After a brief presentation was held before a large portion of the staff in the district, Johnson said a number of staff members expressed an interest in a child care spot and wondered if it became a reality, how soon the doors of the child care center would open.
“The interest is there,” he said.
One of the greatest works the school district does, Johnson said, includes preparing children for kindergarten, preparing them to read well by third grade and closing any achievement gaps.
“I think a strong child care program paired with a strong preschool program can eliminate some of those barriers,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he doesn’t believe the district would consider entering into a child care partnership with the city of Little Falls at this time had it not been for the fact that the city recently received a grant of $1.5 million to be used toward a child care facility. However, the reason why the School Board is asked to consider and to make a decision soon, Johnson said is because the city has to submit a plan to the federal government by the end of the calendar year.
“That’s why we’re here today, to bring this to you, to share more information and to answer any questions that you may have. Then, hopefully, spend the next couple of meetings with you folks digging deeper into what our plan could look like,” Johnson said.
Johnson said, while the school district is usually not in the business of child care, there are a number of districts in Minnesota that do. There are also many benefits for the district to do so, he said.
“Some of the important aspects that we can bring to the table that others can’t is that our experience in working with children is unmatched, our connection to preschool,” he said.
Johnson said many of the families in Morrison County drop off their children at their child care center and then often have to pick them up again to bring them to preschool. By having a child care center closer to the site, Johnson said it would eliminate the barrier it creates for families. It simply makes it a lot more convenient for families, he said.
“Again, the expertise of our staff, access to social workers within our schools,” he said.
Johnson said that in districts where child care is available has shown it to be a positive impact on the number of enrollments in the district. Many parents simply keep their children in the school district until they graduate,” he said.
Other benefits having a child care center in the district include access to food service, a nice playground, special education staff, social workers and high safety, Johnson said.
Anderson said, having talked with personnel at the Career Force Center, many people who are unemployed in Little Falls simply cannot work because of a lack of child care. While it’s evident in Little Falls and in Morrison County, it is a dilemma families across the United States are facing.
After the presentation, several School Board members raised different questions and concerns. More than anything, they said, they want more information and more time to discuss it before making a decision.
“I’m totally in favor of this, but I want to make sure, fiscally, that we’re doing this correctly,” said School Board Member Brad Laager.
Laager said he wanted to make sure the child care facility would be self-sustaining and not end up taking away funds that are used for students.
“Grants are not the answer. Grants come and go and if you depend on grants, it hurts our other kids. I am in favor of child care and I am in favor of schools doing it, but we really need (to look at) the labor cost situation,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.