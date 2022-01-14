Recognizing the need for a strong investment in the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), the Little Falls School Board adopted a resolution in support of the Congressional IDEA Full Funding Act, Monday.
School Board Member Mark Gerbi said that IDEA was first enacted in 1975 to help ensure that all students with disabilities have access to a free public education. At that time, the United States Congress committed to fund up to 40% of the additional cost of special education. In other words, promised to provide up to 40% of the national average per pupil expenditure, which is currently estimated at $13,828 by the U.S. Department of Education, Gerbi said.
Although nearly 50 years have passed since IDEA was enacted, the cost of special education continues to rise, a cost school districts across the United States are required by law to provide. However, the federal government’s funding of special education since IDEA was enacted has not surpassed 17%, said Supt. Stephen Jones.
Looking at the current cost of special education, School Board Member Brad Laager said that the current federal investment in IDEA is less than 14%. Because of this, many in the educational field have raised their voice to demand a change. Unilaterally, many school boards have adopted a resolution in support of the Congressional IDEA Full Funding Act.
Jones said that as a member of the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) Committee that reviews legislative proposals and in bringing them forward, Laager played a part in this .
“This is perhaps one of the most consequential pieces that MSBA has sought to bring forward,” Jones said.
When it comes to the Little Falls School District, Jones said the district has a $2.095 million cross-subsidy for fiscal year (FY) 2020, which is one part of the statewide cross-subsidy that was more than $673 million in FY 20 and is expected to grow to $806 million in FY 25.
“With each increase in the IDEA child count, the Little Falls School District and others throughout the country continue to adjust their budgets to accommodate this increased need and ensure that each child educated through IDEA receives the appropriate supports, with some school districts dedicating 40% or more of their general eduction budgets to special education services,” Jones said.
Laager said the goal is for the federal government to help strengthen the federal investment in special education by authorizing a 10-year plan to fully fund the federal share of IDEA.
“MSBA has really worked hard on this because this affects every school district in the state of Minnesota. We don’t know if it will do any good, but states across the nation are doing the same thing,” Laager said.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Accepted the following donations: $50 from Mary Lee LeMieur to the Kare Kloset; $1,000 from Sunrise Ag Cooperative and $1,000 from CoBank ACB to FFA; and $200 from Minnesota Rural Education Association for a scholarship;
• Approved hiring Eric DeBoer as social studies teacher at the high school;
• Accepted the resignation of Erika Vorpahl, four-hour kitchen assistant at the middle school;
• Approved the leave of absence request of Sara Hennen, six-hour PCA/EP, from Jan. 25 to May 27; and
• Approved the following work agreements: Scott Doroff, at-will employee, playground supervisor; and the 2021-23 and 2023-25 custodial maintenance contracts.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. at the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.