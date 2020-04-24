Little Falls School Board remains hopeful amidst COVID-19 pandemic

By Sheila McCoy
Supt. Stephen Jones told the Little Falls School Board, Monday, that he could not be prouder of the district’s response to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ charges for schools to provide child care for emergency and essential workers, continuing the food program and providing a distance learning plan for the students.
“I am pretty amazed that we are doing tremendous work across all three of those areas. ... Our people have been amazing. I have walked into the school at 5 o’clock in the morning and at 5:30 a.m. we have 45-50 people in the school commons, ready to attack the food. At 6 a.m., we have our workers over at the child care area, ready to go, so the hour of the day doesn’t matter — our people are responding,” he said.
Since the school implemented the various changes, Jones said many parents and community members have commented about how impressed they are about the school’s effort. In addition, many people have generously donated Caribou Coffee gift certificates for the food program and child care workers as a way of thanking them for the extra work they have put in.
“People are recognizing the hard work that our people are putting into this and are very appreciative,” Jones said.
The educators are doing everything they can to meet the students’ needs. Jones said that after he met with the teachers, he learned that since they receive emails from students at all hours of the day, many go above and beyond to respond to students in real time as they are doing their best to learn in this new and different way.
Jones said he had sent the teachers a questionnaire of four different questions of what they had learned from the last few weeks. He is looking forward to hearing the answers that come back.
“I think we are all wise enough to know that this will forever change education the way it is delivered, the way it is received and its perception. It is both exciting and daunting at the same time,” he said.
Jones said he gets asked multiple times a day if he thinks the students will return to school this school year. However, it is a question he doesn’t have an answer to at this time. Whether or not students return to school for the 2019-2020 school year, depends largely on what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decides.
While the district is preparing for the fact that it is likely that the students won’t return to school before summer, Jones said the district will be ready if they are.
Also recognizing that students will be missing out on recognition banquets, festivities, scholarship nights, graduations and more, Jones said the district is kicking into high gear to plan something. Exactly what that would look like is unknown at this time.
“We don’t believe we will be able to do those in a traditional fashion this year, but please make no mistake, we are going to be doing them. How we are doing them is what we are working on right now,” he said.
The district is also planning something special for graduating seniors and will release some of the plans once the district receives an actual confirmation that the students will not return to school this year.
“We are obviously going to take this seriously and make this really special for our kids and families,” he said.
Looking to how smoothly things have gone in the last few weeks, Jones said he attributes the success to the professionalism of the more than 300 employees and the bus drivers, who pitched in and truly made a team effort.
“When you walk into the school now, it’s almost a camaraderie building exercise, people really working together to do what’s best for kids and families and it is pretty humbling to be perfectly honest. I couldn’t be more proud to be a Little Falls Flyer than I am today,” Jones said.
Although some school districts have canceled all summer activities, the Little Falls School District has decided to not just write them all off yet. If not in June, perhaps in July or August.
“We want to provide our kids an opportunity, even if it is a small window of time in July and August where we can actually do some things to get some kids back into a normal routine,” he said.
Jones said the district will not make any bold statements about canceling all summer activities until they know with absolute certainty that is the way to go.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday, March 23, that the schools will remain closed with distance learning continuing until summer break.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Approved the 2020-2021 school calendar contingent on that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and children can return to school;
• Approved keeping food service prices for 2020-2021 as is;
• Approved the district to enter into a lease agreement with American Capital Financial for a five-year term in the amount of $107,766. The funding will be used to refresh the data infrastructure in the district, such as installing phone and video systems, install two new servers and more. The current core technology infrastructure is 7-12 years and the useful life and support of the majority of the equipment has come to an end. Mark Diehl, director of information and technology services at Little Falls Community Schools, estimates the new equipment will be useful for about 7-10 years; and
• Approved the following donations: $300 from Pike Creek Township to Community Services for youth recreation; $450 from the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle (Moe and Myra Dinner Memorial Fund) to the James A. Mitchie Scholarship Fund, $55 from Tim and Karen Johnson for food containers, $50 from Alberta Kierstead to the food program, $50 from Dick and Jeanne Knopik to the food program, $200 from Owen and Lavonne Olson to the food program, $25 from Diane Dee Vaverek to the food program, $100 from Carol Anderson to the food program, $200 from Virginia Pederson to the food progra, an anonymous donation of $20 to the food program, $200 from Joanne Larson for the Abigail Segler Fine Arts Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 from Catholic Health Initiatives for the Marla J. Nagel Memorial Scholarship, donations of $13,000 from the Sunny Zwilling ICE Fest Pay It Forward to the Flyer Pride Pack weekend food backpack program and $2,000 to the Kare Kloset, $500 from Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning Inc. (awarded to the Little Falls DECA as part of their food drive) to the Kare Kloset, $200 from Pine Country Bank to Little Falls FFA for the 90th anniversary celebration, $350 from Compeer Financial to Little Falls FFA for the 90th anniversary celebration and $100 from Peter and Lisa Germscheid to the Little Falls FFA for the 90th anniversary.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, May 18, at 5 p.m. in the Media Center at the Little Falls Community Middle School.
The meeting is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but will be livestreamed and posted on the school’s YouTube page.
Public comments for the School Board meetings may be submitted to Supt. Stephen Jones at sjones@lfalls.k12.mn.us or to Julie Mushel at jmushel@lfalls.k12.mn.us.
