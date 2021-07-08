    The Little Falls School Board approved to rehire Supt. Stephen Jones for one year as a superintendent for the 2021-22 school year, at a special meeting held, Friday, July 2.

    A few days before, the Board had accepted a letter of retirement from Jones, effective June 30, which was when his current contract with the district expired.

    While there is no change in Jones’ salary, several other changes were made to Jones’ one-year at-will contract. As a result, the district will not need to pay any more into retirement for Jones, saving a total of $13,968.50. In addition, the district will not need to pay 403B severance pay of $10,000 or make a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) of $6,500 since he is retired.

    “With rehiring Mr. Jones at the same salary and with those reductions will be a savings of $27,968.50, so no only do we get Mr. Jones back, the district saves very close to $28,000, so to me, it’s a win, win, win, win, win,” said Board Member Brad Laager.

    

    

        

