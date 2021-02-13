Little Falls School Board hears about educational equity

The Little Falls School Board heard a presentation, Monday, about educational equity from Christine Grams, director of teaching and learning.
Grams said there is a difference between equality and equity. The reality is getting the same education as others doesn’t always mean it is better for the individual. She illustrated this through a picture parable of three people peering over a fence to watch a sports game.
The reality is that while some people may have many boxes to stand to get a good view over the fence, some may only have one box and others have none. However, even if they equally received a single box to stand on, the end result isn’t always possible. In the case of the three illustrated people, their height mattered. One was able to see clearly, the second barely seeing and the third person, who was too short, wasn’t able to see over the fence at all.
Equity would be that whatever needs each person had were met so all could see the game being played, regardless of how many boxes each needed in order to see. However, total liberation for all would occur by simply removing the fence. In other words, it would remove all barriers that kept them from watching the game in the first place while allowing them to be who they are, whether tall or short.
“Viewing this in a school context area, we know the reality is different. Our students come to us in a variety of ways,” she said.
Grams said that in the beginning they had started viewing things in terms of equity, but have since started eliminating barriers where it can be done.
By identifying and meeting students’ individual needs, it sets the students up for success as education equity is about individuals, relationships and systems.
“A school that is educationally equitable is one in which we accept and value each individual for who they are and provide the structures, environment and resources each student needs to reach their greatest potential,” she said.
Grams said, that in a practical sense, educational equity includes students having authentic relationships with and among students, staff and families. In addition, curriculum, instruction and assessment that is adaptive as well as responsive to and reflective of the student learners is important. Other factors to foster educational equity are a welcoming and safe school environment, that resources and support are given to students and that high expectations are set of students with all meeting the academic expectations.
Grams said that in an equity-filled environment, students feel valued for their strengths and contributions, respected for who they are and that they feel like they are heard. Furthermore, it makes them feel cared about as well as caring about others, feel welcomed and comfortable, confident and challenged and empowered to achieve their goals and full potential.
“Sometimes, to get more of a sense of what equity is, is to look at the signs and symptoms of what it is not,” she said.
Educational inequity commonly occurs among unrepresented student populations that may fall into specific categories, such as age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, ethnic cultures and more. Other lenses of difference include ableness, economics, personality, learning style, values, family background, status, politics, race, language, appearance and body size, Grams said.
There are several things equity-minded educators can do to improve the school environment through their knowledge, skills and actions. The first step is to be able to recognize even the subtlest biases, inequities and oppressive ideologies in learning materials and classroom interactions. It’s also good to be inquisitive about ways school policies and practices, whether intentional or not, may disadvantage some students as well as reject outcome disparities that are caused by cultures or mindsets of students of color, students experiencing poverty or who are from marginalized communities, she said.
Just as pertinent for equity-minded educators is to develop the facilitation skills and content knowledge that is needed to intervene effectively when biases or inequities arise in a classroom or school. Teachers can also help students learn how to analyze bias and inequity in different material and interactions they encounter.
By pro-actively advocating against inequitable practices and policies and for implementing practices and policies that are equitable, students and others can recognize and address the root causes, Grams said.
One way to actively cultivate equitable, anti-oppressive ideologies and institutional cultures is to prioritize the interests and needs of the students and families whose interests and needs have historically not been prioritized. At the same time, it is also important to understand that equity is a baseline commitment that should inform everything. It is not just a program, a strategy or event to layer on top of all the other programs, strategies or events, Grams said.
Finally, the ability to sustain a bias-free, equitable and oppression-free environment requires the educator to “understand that equity progress often elicits concerns and complaints from people who are accustomed to a disproportionate share of access and opportunity, and are able to recognize these concerns and complaints as an indication of progress, not as a reason to roll back progress,” according to the slides Grams presented to the Board.
In addition, equity literate educators would need to “know how to communicate with certainty and confidence a commitment to equity even in the face of these concerns and complaints.”
Grams presented a draft of the equity plan the Little Falls Community Schools has in place for 2021 and forward. Equity was identified as a district value in 2018 and 2019 and since then has been ongoing. Some of those efforts include the Flyer Pride Backpack Program, the Kare Kloset and fee waivers to address poverty.
The district is also either currently addressing or plans to complete various training sessions, such as cultural competency training and anti-racism seminars that fall into the race and ethnicity category.
Creating an environment of educational equity is at the forefront for the Minnesota Department of Education, as well. Its 10 commitments include prioritizing equity by setting and communicating a vision and targets for high outcomes for all students, starting from within by focusing on leadership, diversity and inclusiveness. Other commitments are accomplished by using relevant, meaningful data, by holding one another accountable to equity and by engaging and developing leaders at all levels.
In addition, the Minnesota Department of Education recognizes the importance of allocating resources to learners who need them the most, investing in families and learners early on as well as improving the quality of the curriculum and instruction for all students.
The final commitments to equity includes ensuring equitable access to teachers, focusing on school culture, climate and social-emotional development and empowering students with high-quality options to support every learner’s success.
Lastly, Grams told the Board about the “Due North Education Plan” that was released by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. The plan outlines the state’s priorities for meeting the needs of students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, that every student receives a world-class education and that students are able to learn in a safe and nurturing environment.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Approved hiring April Erpelding as PCA/EP at Lindbergh Elementary School, effective Jan. 29 and Sarah Larson as co-yearbook supervisor at the Little Falls Community Middle School (LFCMS);
• Approved the following resignations: Krystal Lilga, continuing education chairperson, effective June, Angela Post, ECFE/SR assistant at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall, effective Jan. 22, Anthony Skroch, custodian at LFCMS, Sarah Filippi, head girls swimming coach;
• Approved the rescinding resignation of Kassondra Robinson, girls basketball assistant varsity coach, effective Oct. 19, 2020;
• Approved the following donations: $750 from Builders First Source, $1,500 from Randall Cushing Lions and $200 from Beverly and Richard Culshaw, all for the Flyer Pride Pack weekend food backpack program; $200 from the Little Falls Lions Club for the DECA program, $400 from St. Ann’s Christian Mothers, $1,000 from Aubrey Hoggarth Cook and Cody Cook and $1,500 from RMS Energy Co LLC, all to the Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary Social Work Fund; $100 from Joanne Larson for the Abby Segler scholarship fund; $5,000 from Walmart as per the scoreboard advertising agreement; $500 from Amanda Liu Revocable Trust for a wrestling scholarship in honor of Michael Hendrickson; $1,000 from CommonSpirit Health for the Marla J. Nagel Memorial Scholarship; $1,000 from Thomas Bauman for the Al Bauman Memorial Scholarship; $500 from Pine Country Bank to the Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) for the scholarship fund; $1,000 from Minnesota Power for ukuleles for the elementary music department; $182,569.42 from AMG National Trust Bank to LFCHS for the Gordon Larson scholarship fund; $25,100 from the Initiative Foundation for two scholarships — $22,000 for the Beverly Pantzke-Johnston Memorial Scholarship and $3,100 for the Little Falls scholarship fund; $50 from Ernest Phillips III and Diana Phillips; $100 from Lynn and Randy Tabatt; $675 from Katherine Phillips, $10 from Rhonda Fochs and Lenard Lawrence and $500 from Faith Lutheran Church, all for the Kare Kloset; and
• Approved requesting a proposal to be issued for the school’s commercial insurance rate.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, March 15, at 5 p.m. in the media center at the Little Falls Community Middle School.
