In business Monday, Aug. 15, the Little Falls School Board:
• Approved hiring the following — Nicole Henry, special education teacher at the high school; Jared Kalai, social studies teacher at the middle school, Katrina Holman, SEL/wellness teacher at the middle school; and Megan Hintz, school counselor at the high school;
• Accepted the following resignations — Amanda Essen, school counselor at the high school; Haily Anderson, speech language pathologist; Abby Warzecha, six-hour PCA/EP at the Lincoln Elementary School; and Rocio Fernandez-Lugo, Kids Korner lead;
• Approved a work agreement with BreeAnn Rakow, human resources coordinator;
• Accepted the following donations — $14,968.80 from the Flyers Athletic Boosters (FAB) for the swim team starting blocks; $2,000 from the Minneapolis Foundation to the Blanch and Avery James Memorial Scholarship; $5,840 to the Randall Scholarship Fund and $25 to the Randall Scholarship Fund in memory of Maxine Strege, both donations from Cathy Adamek; $50 from Randall Building Supply Inc. to the Randall Scholarship Fund; and a 2002 Triton utility trailer, 22-feet, valued at $3,000 from the Flyers Nordic Ski Club to the Flyers Nordic ski team;
• Approved the draft of the 2022-23 handbooks, excluding the handbook for Early Childhood Education, which will be presented at a later time;
• Approved amending the adult meal price to $2.25 for breakfast and $4.95 for lunch; and
• Approved the non-certified position substitute rates, effective Sept. 1. The rates were increased, from $19.49 to $21.21 per hour for substitute payroll and business office clerks; from $18.42 to $20.05 per hour for the student activities clerk; from $16.73 to $18.01 for secretary I, LPN and the Kids Korner lead; from $15.45 to $16.63 per hour for educational paraprofessionals and PCAs; from $14.81 to $15.95 per hour for student building paraprofessionals, high school attendance manager, MC paraprofessional and ECFE/school readiness assistants; from $11.94 to $12.86 per hour for transportation aides; from $12.36 to 13.30 per hour for cook’s assistants and cashiers; from $10.65 to $11.47 per hour for kitchen assistants and lunch account monitors; from $14.29 to $15.24 per hour for custodians; from $10.78 to $11.55 per hour for cleaners and groundkeepers (cleaners substituting for other cleans will get their contracted pay); and from $26.99 to $28.78 per hour for interpreters.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center.
