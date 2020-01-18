Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Little Falls School Board, Monday, that the city has found a property that would be ideal for the construction of a community recreational facility — the nearly 14-acre lot property across the road from the high school.
“It meets a lot of the size requirements, fits the proximity to the highway and the efforts we want to make in terms of the recreational space that we can utilize, both for the community as well as for people of school age,” he said.
School Board Member Cathy Adamek said several teachers had raised concerns about the build since some teachers used the property weekly for hands-on learning in science and ag-related classes.
“Right now it takes three minutes to get over there. With any other property, we would have to schedule a bus and pay a bus driver. It would take a minimum if 10-15 minutes to get there and then 10-15 minutes back,” she said.
Supt. Stephen Jones said that looking to how frequently the property was currently being used in comparison to what it likely would be if it housed a community recreation facility, the latter made more sense. Students being bussed to an outdoor ag class was also not a lot different from students riding the bus to work in the garden, he said.
“Obviously, it is better for an ag class to walk right across the street, but right now, it would be better for our physical education classes, our sports athletic teams to use the facility on a daily basis to walk across the street as well, so from a district perspective, we have to look at the greater good,” Jones said.
Radermacher told the Board he estimated the more than 70,000 square foot recreation facility, including a parking lot, would come to about 10 acres being used, which would allow the wetland and some of the wooded area to be retained.
After a brief discussion, the School Board, on a unanimous vote, authorized the city to use the school’s parcel in the consideration and the planning of the community recreation facility with the condition that a section of the property will be retained by the school to use for hands-on learning.
Radermacher said the city is currently pursuing a resolution to the State Legislature to request a referendum for a 0.5% local option sales tax collection.
“This revenue will fund the debt service on the construction of the facility that would include indoor recreational facilities, space intended for child care operations and a multi-purpose space that would be used for meetings and conferences,” he said.
The city is also exploring the construction of external facilities, such as a splash pad and more.
Although people may not like the local option sales tax, Board Member Sharon Ballou pointed out it is present in other cities.
“We all pay for it when we go to other cities and we gain nothing from it. Here, people would be coming here and purchasing and this area would gain a profit from that,” she said.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Heard a presentation by Middle School Principal Wade Mathers and Susan Benjamin, Katrina Bigalk and Jordan Lieser about math and personalized learning through the “Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces” (ALEKS) program; and
• Approved the following donations — $550 from City Sanitary Commercial Inc. to Flyer Robotics, $250 from Midwest Machinery and $500 from Complete Grain Systems Inc. to the FFA Club for the 90th anniversary celebration and $400 from Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) to Food Services.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. in the Media Center at the Little Falls Community Middle School.
