Little Falls School Board Member Sharon Ballou told visitors at the Board meeting, March 13, that three board members had accidentally violated the Open Meeting Law in a brief email conversation that occurred in early February. The emails were available for review at the Board meeting and are available for a scheduled review at the district office following a data request.
“Recently, a board member sent an email to another board member who responded and copied the full board,” said Board Chair Sharon Ballou. “The emails were about polling the public on social media on matters the Board had not taken up for discussion.”
Ballou said that, unfortunately, there were several “reply all” responses to the emails. Since the Minnesota Open Meeting Law establishes legal boundaries for interactions of a quorum (three or more elected persons) of any board, the “reply all” email created a potential unintentional violation of the Open Meeting Law, she said.
“As a result, our attorney has shared information with the Board of Education to make sure that everyone on the Board is reminded of the parameters of this law. This type of situation will not happen again,” she said.
Supt. Greg Johnson said the procedure the district follows when it seeks the public’s input, such as through surveying, is rather straightforward. First, the Board discusses the topic or potential change that is suggested. Once the Board agrees on seeking the public’s input, this is done through the district’s website and by other means by the district, not a sole individual’s personal social media account. One example of this procedure is the recent call for public input the District made in regard to its strategic planning meetings, Johnson said.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, March 13, the Little Falls School Board:
• Closed the session under the attorney-client privilege to discuss a pending litigation;
• Approved hiring Lori Kempenich, as a four-hour Little Kids Korner paraprofessional at the Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School; Tori Geisler, six-hour PCA/EP at Lincoln Elementary School; and Erica Baum, four-hour Little Kids Korner paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary School;
• Accepted the following resignations — Jeanette Zimmerman, districtwide transportation driver; Rachel Buchholz, eight-hour Kids Korner lead at Lindbergh Elementary School; Cassandra Zylka, six-hour PCA/EP at the Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School; and Brianna Thompson, 6.25-hour PCA/EP at the Little Falls Community High School;
• Approved the following retirement requests — Lori Hommerding, six-hour PCA/EP, Lori Dahlman, Title I interventionist teacher; and Mary Hanson, first grade teacher, all at Lindbergh Elementary; Jessica Gould, special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School; Mary Dennis, language arts teacher at the Little Falls Community Middle School; Debra Lentner, districtwide instructional coach; Anita Larsen, social worker at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School; Kathleen Dorn, districtwide instructional coach; and Carol Larson, first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School;
• Approved a leave of absence to Heidi Lange, fifth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, until May 22; Caitlin Skluzacek, social studies teacher at the Little Falls Community Middle School, until May 30; and Stacy Gould, ECFE, SR and EC screening coordinator and teacher, until June 30;
• Approved the following donations — an anonymous donation of mittens, hats and scarves to the Kare Kloset; hand sanitizers ($200 value) from Walgreen’s of Little Falls to the Little Falls Community Schools; a new walker ($100 value) from Lavonne Robinson for the CNA program at the Little Falls Community High School; an anonymous donation of $50 to the experience prom program; $500 from the Little Falls Lions Club to the band program; $1,000 from the Sobieski Lions Club to the Sobieski Lions Club Scholarship; $1,000 from the Flyers Athletic Boosters to Day of Caring; and $500 from the Silver Lining Scholarship Fund to the Jeff Schilling Memorial Scholarship Fund;
• Was reminded that policy 406 (public and private personnel) is currently under review;
• Approved to solicit and request quotations for transportation providers;
• Was informed of various fundraiser activities planned during the 2023-24 school year;
• Approved to waive all fees for the use of the facility, custodial and food service staff costs for the 38th annual grad bash;
• Approved the 2023-24 school year calendar; and
• Approved the successful bidder for the freezer at the Little Falls Community Middle School. The bid went to Culinex with a bid price of $179,116.28.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, April 17, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
