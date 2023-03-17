    Little Falls School Board Member Sharon Ballou told visitors at the Board meeting, March 13, that three board members had accidentally violated the Open Meeting Law in a brief email conversation that occurred in early February. The emails were available for review at the Board meeting and are available for a scheduled review at the district office following a data request.

    “Recently, a board member sent an email to another board member who responded and copied the full board,” said Board Chair Sharon Ballou. “The emails were about polling the public on social media on matters the Board had not taken up for discussion.”

Tags

Load comments