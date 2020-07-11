The Little Falls City Council held a public hearing Monday, for a surface and utility project on Esther Place across from the golf course, more formally Block 6 Country Club Addition. Not one homeowner who spoke was in favor of the project.
The project was sparked by a resident on Esther Place who had a septic system failure and requested to connect to city sewer and water services. There is currently no way to connect that person to city services without construction. So, City Engineer Greg Kimman said the proposed project would include a 250-foot extension of the sanitary sewer and water main lines. This would also provide the option for other lots to connect to city services in the future.
“The city code indicates that if the septic systems failed and sewer is within 500 feet then you are required to hook up to city sewer. That obviously eliminates all the septic systems within the city and we prefer to have our city infrastructure in place because when you have municipal wastewater treatment facility that’s much more reliable than an individual septic system,” Kimman said.
Installing city services can also lead to improved ground water conditions and ensure public health, he said. The line will be extended in consideration for future infrastructure in the area.
The project is estimated to cost $66,795 with assessments covering 66% of the costs. The city issues an assessment to a resident if they live on a lot seeing improvements by the city. The resident then pays a portion of those construction costs through the assessment.
“I have no doubt that we’ll be able to show the benefit with the assessment that we’re doing,” Kimman said.
The special assessment interest rate would be 4% for 15 years, payments would be made in equal installments and no interest would be charged if the assessment was paid in full 30 days before the assessment roll.
A couple on Call Place with a lot on Esther Place just moved into their home from Chicago, June 5. Dave Cox said because of the recent move, he didn’t know about the assessment until a neighbor spoke to him about it.
“I’m not thrilled about just getting a $7,000 a bill a month into moving to Little Falls,” he said.
Residents on 11th Avenue, Wade and Melissa Notch, have lived on their property for two years. They said they would like to have their property surveyed for clarification and also stated that they don’t want to pay for somebody else’s utilities.
“I’m getting shocked for only $2,000, which is peanuts compared to some of the people in this room with me,” Wade said.
He also pointed out increasing property taxes and that he doesn’t feel the project will provide a benefit to anyone but the resident needing city services.
Another property owner, Josh Hofmann, on Hilton Road north of the project, has a large parcel of land and agreed with other homeowners about not wanting to pay for something he doesn’t need.
“My share of the assessment is $18,000 and I’ve only been here for a year and am still paying on the old assessment from when the road was tarred and guttered. Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to swing an $18,000 assessment,” he said.
In hearing these concerns, the Council discussed the possibility of deferring or postponing assessment payments for property owners, under certain conditions. The Council, however, will not make a decision regarding that until the special assessment hearing in the fall.
For now, the Council approved moving forward with the project unanimously.
“I understand the impact on the residents, but if we can postpone or defer it, I think it’s a good investment. What could it cost them if they sell it and want to get water and sewer in 20 to 30 years if we don’t do this now,” said Mayor Greg Zylka.
Since the city plans to do the project in house, the project length was decreased by two months. So, Kimman said construction could start after the following council meeting when plans are approved.
