More than a dozen Little Falls residents provided comment during public hearings for three capital improvement projects planned for this summer.
The Little Falls City Council eventually approved each of the projects, which are slated for Oak Street, Crestview Drive and Third Street Southeast from First Avenue Southeast to Seventh Avenue Southeast and on Third Avenue Southeast between Third and Fourth streets. Construction is expected during the spring and summer, wrapping up in September or October.
The Oak Street and Crestview Drive projects are nearly identical in scope. Neither street currently has any city water, sewer or storm sewer utilities. Improvements would include 8-inch sanitary sewer with services stubbed out to the property lines, 6-inch water mains with services stubbed out to the property line, 22-foot rural section roads with a 1-foot swale to protect the pavement from rain runoff and snow melt, along with 5 inches of aggregate base pavement beneath 3.5 inches of asphalt.
The Oak Street project comes with a projected total cost of $301,903 — 66.4%, or $200,456, of which will be covered by assessments on property owners while the remaining $101,448 will be paid for by the city.
The Crestview Drive improvements come with a projected total price tag of $549,069. Of that, the city will pay $406,338, or 74%. Assessments totaling $142,731 will be placed on property owners.
Joining via Zoom or by phone for the remote meeting, residents offered feedback and asked questions surrounding the projects.
Bobby Loukinen, who owns property on Crestview Drive, asked the Council if it was mandatory to hook up to city utilities even if a resident has a working septic system. Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman said, in the past, in areas annexed into the city such as Oak Street and Crestview Drive, the city has allowed residents to postpone paying assessments until they hook into public utilities.
“Little Falls does not have a requirement to hook up to city water or city sewer unless the septic system has failed,” Kimman said. “As soon as the septic system has failed, then we do require you to hook up to city sewer. This project would not require you to hook up to city services.”
Many of the questions and concerns centered around the Third Street and Third Avenue Southeast project, which comes at a projected total cost of $2.15 million. Assessments are projected to pay for $647,075 worth of the project, while the city will cover $1.503 million. Improvements that will be made are the same as Oak Street and Crestview Drive, except it will instead be a 32-foot-wide urban section with curb and gutter.
Kimman said the water mains on that street were built in the 1900s, and there have been two breaks in the past five years. The sanitary sewer lines consist of both 8- and 10-inch pipes built in 1913, with storm sewer installed in 1937. Sidewalks will be on the north side of the street for the length of the project on Third Avenue.
Robert Mushel, who lives on Third Street Southeast, called in to protest narrowing the street from 36 feet to 32 feet south of the 200 block of Third Street Southeast.
“There’s no reason for it,” Mushel said. “It’s just nice the way it is now other than, if you take the sidewalk out, you certainly allow for plenty of drainage equalizing the runoff. I don’t care for sidewalks, and I venture to say 75% of the households in the city of Little Falls don’t have sidewalks. Very few people, if you figure the percentage of the people, they walk very seldom. Everybody gets in their car and drives. I would like to keep the street the same.”
Joe Bartos, who also lives on Third Street Southeast, said he understood the need for utility upgrades, but had several concerns regarding the assessment. The cost on his property, he said, would be in excess of $14,000 up front, or $19,605 over 15 years at 4% interest, which he said equalled $108.96 per month.
“To say this is an imposition upon our family’s finances is a bit of an understatement,” he said. “We spent a significant amount of time the past two weeks trying to determine how to manage this assessment. The last project was in 1913. The city had 108 years, well in excess of the expected lifespan of these systems to have already upgraded (or replaced) these systems.”
He said prior to receiving a letter from the city on Feb. 16 — two weeks before the public hearing — he had not received any communication regarding the assessment. He said this was causing property owners anxiety and frustration.
He also asked how these assessments compared to others the city has imposed on single-family properties. Kimman said assessments on such residents ranged from $12,000 - $16,000, meaning the cost described by Bartos was consistent with what had been charged in the past.
Property owners who are disabled or who meet income guidelines and are 65 years of age or older may apply for a deferment on their assessments. Members of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who are ordered into active military service are also eligible. Residents can apply for deferment at the final assessment hearing, which will be in September or October.
“Are there any options for households for whom this assessment might be unmanageable that do not fall within that criteria,” Bartos said. “My personal family, I know this is going to be stressful on us and difficult. We’re curious if we have neighbors who this is financially unfeasible for them to handle, what options do they have?”
Kimman and City Finance Director Lori Kasella said the 15-year payment plan was the only option available for residents who did not meet deferment requirements.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Discussed a proposal to change the city’s policy on plowing or removing snow from beginning services at 4 inches to 2 inches;
• Approved the purchase of Bluebeam Revu 20 software and maintenance for the Public Works Department at a cost of $5,430 with a yearly fee of $2,985;
• Received word from Chief of Police Greg Schirmers that Little Falls Police Officer David P. Stevenson resigned, effective Feb. 28;
• Appointed Mitch Morse to a full-time officer position with the Little Falls Police Department;
• Accepted a grant of $7,033.70 from Morrison County for Clean-Up Day;
• Accepted a recycling grant from Morrison County totaling $18,664;
• Approved a request to put out requests for proposal for a recycling hauler at one- and two-family residential properties. The current contract ends on Dec. 31;
• Approved a resolution supporting child care legislation from the state;
• Approved a resolution supporting clean water appropriations;
• Approved an application for $1.25 million in Local Road Improvement funding for 11th Street Northeast;
• Issued a large-scale merchant license to the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce for the Arts and Crafts Fair to be held Sept. 11 - 12; and
• Agreed to go back to holding in-person meetings at City Hall, beginning on March 15.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Little Falls City Hall.
