Little Falls Radio named ‘Small Business of the Year’

To those at Little Falls Radio, being named “Small Business of the Year” by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is not only a great honor, but a testament to its service and dedication to the community.
“We were very excited to hear about this. The Chamber Small Business of the Year award was rewarding because of what the radio station has tried to be to the community — a local service available for the community,” said Station Manager Corey Fink.
There is a lot that goes into providing a great service to the area.
“We get to work with so many businesses and the employees that make up the team here at Little Falls Radio. It’s nice to see everyone’s work rewarded. There are so many people who played a part of it,” he said.
Fink attributes a lot of the success to owner Chris Grams, who purchased the radio station from Jack Hansen and Steve Van Slooten in 2004. Under her leadership, the focus has been on covering news and events that are local as well as being involved in local organizations.
“Chris Grams has given us the opportunity to be local first, which is an asset. Not all radio stations nationally have that ability to be an integral part of the community. I want to stress how she has been a great part of what we have grown into here because she has allowed to us go into this direction,” Fink said. “She has been very supportive of the businesses and the community allowed us to be local. She has allowed the on-air personalities to flourish and be who they are and have fun on a daily basis and I think the listeners enjoy and appreciate that.”
Little Falls Radio consists of three stations — 94.1 KFML FM94, 92.1 FM WYRQ and AM960 KLTF. While 92.1 FM WYRQ is a country music format and is the FM home to the Minnesota Twins, 94.1 KFML is an adult contemporary station and is for people wanting to listen to music for a longer time or want to tune into the Pierz Pioneer sports. Little Falls sports are usually broadcast on the WYRQ and KLTF stations. The station also covers the Royalton, Upsala and Swanville areas.
Of the three stations, AM960 is the oldest. Founded in October 1950, it is mainly a talk radio format, filled with a variety of local programming and news.
The radio station was nominated for the award because of its support of the greater Morrison County community. On a Chamber level, Little Falls Radio has financially sponsored the Business Insights programming for 11 years, has been an annual meeting sponsor and an annual golf outing sponsor, makes announcements for and sponsors several non-profit organizations and benefits in the area and more.
“Little Falls Radio understands the importance of community,” the nomination said.
