Little Falls residents may soon be paying less in property taxes.
The potential decrease comes after good news from the state level that allowed city government officials to lower the 2021 levy rate just before the 2021 budget goes to the City Council for approval on Monday,
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said that, prior to Tuesday, the state was projecting a deficit in this year’s budget which would likely mean less money in Local Government Aid (LGA) for municipalities. As such, earlier versions of the city’s budget accounted for a 10% reduction in LGA.
In May, the state projected a $2.4 billion deficit. On Tuesday, Minnesota Management and Budget officials announced a $641 million surplus for this year, thanks in large part to sales tax revenue being higher than expected and lower spending in December than what was anticipated.
“That was a big, positive surprise to me on Tuesday,” Radermacher said.
With that, he said the city is once again expecting its usual $2.7 million LGA contribution. That allowed him to lower the 2021 levy rate from an increase of 1.78% to just 0.41% — an amount that will bring in an extra $16,300 above 2020.
According to Truth in Taxation numbers that were released by Morrison County the week of Nov. 30, the final tax rate for 2021 will be 64.4%, a decrease of 2.7% from the 2020 rate. That number also improved, as the preliminary budget had been set with a 2.58% increase to the tax rate.
So, what does all this mean?
Someone who owns a residential property in Little Falls with a valuation of $100,000 would pay $644 (64.4% times 1,000) in property taxes. Last year, that same property owner would have paid $671, leaving them with a total savings of $27.
“If that value gets passed at the rate where it’s at, people will actually pay less in property taxes this year than they did in 2020,” Radermacher said.
He said the one caveat to that is that the state is still projecting deficits in its budget over the next couple of years. The projected $1.27 billion deficit for the state’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget along with a slowed economy will likely mean tax increases in the future.
“At some point, as our economy slows down, we’re going to see property values slow as well,” Radermacher said. “If we see the budget deficits that they’re talking about in 2022 and 2023, we’ll probably see the tax rate bungee back up in 2022.”
One area where Little Falls residents will see a small price increase is on their monthly utility bills.
The stormwater base price for residential customers will rise by 25 cents per month, from $1.03 to $1.28.
Radermacher said the formula for the stormwater rate is based on how much money can be transferred from the enterprise fund into the general fund that serves stormwater. Staff time and administration time is also factored into the formula, and the only area to make up the difference was in an increase in the base rate.
“I can say that, since I have been here, the stormwater rate has not changed,” Radermacher said. He has worked in Little Falls since 2015.
The rate for garbage may also go up slightly, but that is not finalized yet. Radermacher said negotiations with garbage haulers for their pay are still ongoing. The estimated amount of an average monthly utility bill went up 60 cents from 2020.
“Sixty cents would be the lowest it’s ever been since I’ve been here,” he said.
The current figures are what Radermacher plans to present to the Little Falls City Council for approval at its 7:30 p.m. Monday meeting. On Nov. 30, he did a deep dive into the line item budget with the council during a special budget meeting. At that meeting, each department head was there to answer questions regarding their specific budget.
“I appreciate the presentation and the detail and the inclusion of department heads so we can get some of their input,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “This is much better than trying to navigate on your own, in my mind.”
“You did such a good job, Jon,” said Council Member Raquel Lundberg. “Thank you.”
