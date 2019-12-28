Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of snow expected this afternoon. High 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.