Nov. 27 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Nov. 27 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northeast reported someone stole their snow blower.

Nov. 27 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a possible break-in.

Nov. 27 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported a burglary.

Nov. 28 — A resident on Grove Street reported damage to their property.

Nov. 29 — A resident on East Broadway reported a possible burglary.

Dec. 2 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported someone stole money from their purse while it was in the resident’s vehicle.

Dec. 2 — A resident on Pine Tree Boulevard reported a possible scam.

Dec. 3 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a scam.

Dec. 3 — A business on First Street Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill.

Dec. 3 — The Morrison County Motor Vehicle Department reported receiving a bad check.

Dec. 3 — The Morrison County Motor Vehicle Department reported a theft.

Dec. 4 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported damage done to their tail light.

Dec. 4 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a scam in which someone posted an ad for a home rental on Facebook taken from the complainant’s Craigslist home rental ads in an attempt to gain a cash down payment on a property they did not own.

Dec. 6 — A resident on Anne Marie Circle reported a scam.

Dec. 6 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported a scam.

Dec.. 6 — A resident on Grove Street reported damage to their property.

Dec. 9 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

Dec. 9 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported the theft of their garbage bin.

Dec. 11 — A resident on Highway 10 and Highway 27 reported a theft.

Dec. 11 — A resident on Third Street Southwest reported a possible computer scam.

Dec. 13 — A resident on First Street Northwest reported a scam in which they applied for a job on Facebook and then started to receive numerous letters with large checks for the resident to cash.

Dec. 13 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft from their motor vehicle while it was parked at a gas station.

Dec. 16 — A resident on 12th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Dec. 16 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Dec. 16 — Damage was done to a street sign at Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue Southeast.

