Feb. 10 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported a case of fraud in which someone attempted to get unemployment with the resident’s information.
Feb. 10 — An agency on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft.
Feb. 11 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a vehicle.
Feb. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported their unlocked vehicle had been gone through.
Feb. 11 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a case of fraud.
Feb. 12 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a theft.
Feb. 16 — A resident of Third Street Northwest reported a scam.
