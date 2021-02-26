Feb. 10 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported a case of fraud in which someone attempted to get unemployment with the resident’s information.

Feb. 10 — An agency on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

Feb. 11 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a vehicle.

Feb. 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported their unlocked vehicle had been gone through.

Feb. 11 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a case of fraud.

Feb. 12 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 16 — A resident of Third Street Northwest reported a scam.

