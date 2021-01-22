Jan. 13 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.
Jan. 13 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported vandalism done to their garage, with writing in permanent marker.
Jan. 17 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported damage to their property.
Jan. 19 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a scam.
