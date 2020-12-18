Dec. 9 — A resident on Sixth Street Southwest reported a theft.

Dec. 10 — A business on Broadway West reported a possible theft.

Dec. 10 — A resident on Edgewater Drive reported a scam that was going around.

Dec. 11 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Dec. 11 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Dec. 11 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a theft.

Dec. 12 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Southwest reported an incidence of check forgery.

Dec. 13 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Dec. 14 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Dec. 14 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage to their property.

Dec. 14 — A business on East Broadway reported a scam.

Dec. 14 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a vehicle theft.

Dec. 15 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a scam in which someone may have stolen information off his iphone.

Dec. 15 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

