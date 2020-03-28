March 4 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a burglary.
March 5 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.
March 5 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.
March 6 — A business on Eighth Street Southeast reported giving a taxi ride and not being paid.
March 6 — A resident on Oak Ridge Drive reported someone had gone through their unlocked vehicles.
March 6 — A resident on Haven Road reported a burglary.
March 6 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported damage done to their property.
March 10 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
March 11 — A resident on Ann Marie Circle reported a scam.
March 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.
March 12 — A resident on East Broadway reported a stolen license plate.
March 17 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.
March 17 — A resident Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.