March 4 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a burglary.

March 5 — A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

March 5 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.

March 6 — A business on Eighth Street Southeast reported giving a taxi ride and not being paid.

March 6 — A resident on Oak Ridge Drive reported someone had gone through their unlocked vehicles.

March 6 — A resident on Haven Road reported a burglary.

March 6 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported damage done to their property.

March 10 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

March 11 — A resident on Ann Marie Circle reported a scam.

March 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.

March 12 — A resident on East Broadway reported a stolen license plate.

March 17 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.

March 17 — A resident Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

