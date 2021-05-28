May 12 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
May 13 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a stolen bicycle.
May 14 — A resident on Broadway Avenue East reported an identity theft.
May 14 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a possible identity theft.
May 14 — A resident on 11th Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their property.
May 14 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported three thefts.
May 15 — A resident on Ninth Avenue Southwest reported a Social Security scam.
May 17 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a case of fraud.
May 18 — A resident on 10th Street Southwest reported the theft of clothing from the laundry room at their residence.
