May 12 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

May 13 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a stolen bicycle.

May 14 — A resident on Broadway Avenue East reported an identity theft.

May 14 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a possible identity theft.

May 14 — A resident on 11th Avenue Northeast reported damage done to their property.

May 14 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported three thefts.

May 15 — A resident on Ninth Avenue Southwest reported a Social Security scam.

May 17 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported a case of fraud.

May 18 — A resident on 10th Street Southwest reported the theft of clothing from the laundry room at their residence.

Recommended for you

Load comments