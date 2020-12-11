Dec. 1 — A business on Haven Road in Little Falls reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
Dec. 2 — A business on Broadway Avenue East in Little Falls reported the theft of Sawzall blades.
Dec. 5 — A resident on 18th Street Northeast reported three cell phones had been stolen from inside their vehicle.
Dec. 5 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive reported a stolen bicycle.
Dec. 6 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Dec. 7 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported a theft.
Dec. 7 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a case of fraud.
Dec. 8 — A business on First Street Southeast reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
Dec. 8 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a theft.
Dec. 8 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported someone stole a part off of their vehicle.
