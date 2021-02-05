Jan. 20 — A resident on Carter Lane reported someone had stolen a few chain saws from their truck.

Jan. 20 — A resident on Sixth Street Northwest reported a scam.

Jan. 20 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a scam.

Jan. 20 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northwest reported a theft.

Jan. 22 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Jan. 23 — A business on 18th Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Jan. 24 – A resident on Third Street Northeast reported damage done to their property.

Jan. 24 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Jan. 26 — A resident on West Broadway reported damage done to their property.

Jan. 26 — A business on 13th Avenue Northwest reported damage to their property and an attempted theft.

