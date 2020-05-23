May 7 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a scam.
May 8 — A resident on Lindbergh Driver South reported damage to their property.
May 10 — A business on 18th Street Southeast reported a theft.
May 10 — A resident First Avenue Northeast reported someone hit her vehicle while parked in a parking lot.
May 11 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft from an earlier date.
May 12 — A resident on Broadway Avenue East reported a theft.
