Feb. 26 — A resident on Fifth Avenue reported a theft.

Feb. 26 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 27 — A business on Haven Road reported the theft of a trailer with a cargo unit.

Feb. 27 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a scam.

Feb. 28 — A business on Ninth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 28 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive Northwest reported a theft.

Feb. 29 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported damage to their property.

Feb. 29 — A resident on Fourth Street Southwest reported a burglary.

March 1 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a stolen vehicle.

