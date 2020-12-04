Nov. 23 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported someone threatened them with a gun and broke their car window.
Nov. 23 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Nov. 23 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Nov. 23 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Nov. 23 — A business on Haven Road reported someone had backed over a wooden post on their property with their vehicle.
Nov. 23 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported someone had stolen their wallet out of their vehicle.
Nov. 24 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a scam in which someone contacted them and asked about information on file regarding their bank account and Social Security Number.
Nov. 26 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast in Little Falls reported damage to property.
Nov. 27 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast in Little Falls reported the theft of their license plate tabs.
Nov. 27 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported a scam in which someone had called and said their Amazon account had been hacked and they had to send $500 worth of gift cards to resolve the issue.
Nov. 27 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported counterfeit bills.
Nov. 27 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Nov. 27 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.