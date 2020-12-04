Nov. 23 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported someone threatened them with a gun and broke their car window.

Nov. 23 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Nov. 23 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Nov. 23 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Nov. 23 — A business on Haven Road reported someone had backed over a wooden post on their property with their vehicle.

Nov. 23 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported someone had stolen their wallet out of their vehicle.

Nov. 24 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a scam in which someone contacted them and asked about information on file regarding their bank account and Social Security Number.

Nov. 26 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast in Little Falls reported damage to property.

Nov. 27 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast in Little Falls reported the theft of their license plate tabs.

Nov. 27 — A resident on Eighth Street Southwest reported a scam in which someone had called and said their Amazon account had been hacked and they had to send $500 worth of gift cards to resolve the issue.

Nov. 27 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported counterfeit bills.

Nov. 27 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Nov. 27 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

