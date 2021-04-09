March 24 — A resident on Prairie Drive reported a burglary.

March 26 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southwest reported a theft.

March 26 — A resident on Second Avenue reported a theft.

March 26 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft.

March 27 — A resident on Prairie Drive reported a possible burglary.

March 27 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

March 28 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a scam.

March 29 — A resident on East Broadway reported an identity theft and fraud complaint.

March 29 — A resident on Broadway West reported a bicycle had been stolen from Maple Island Park.

March 30 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a theft.

