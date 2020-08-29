Aug. 21 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Street Northeast reported a scam.

Aug. 21 — A resident on Third Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 21 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a burglary and theft.

Aug. 21 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 22 — A business on First Street Southeast reported an attempted burglary.

Aug. 23 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported damage done to a vehicle.

Aug. 23 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a theft.

Aug. 23 — A business n First Avenue Southeast reported a burglary with damage to the property.

Aug. 23 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported the theft of a political sign.

Aug. 23 — A business on First Street Northeast reported someone attempted to pay for goods with counterfeit money.

Aug. 24 — A business on First Avenue Southeast reported a burglary with damage to the property.

Aug. 24 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported a theft.

Aug. 24 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

Aug. 25 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported having fraudulent charges on their credit card.

Aug. 25 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

