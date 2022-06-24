June 10 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported a burglary.

June 11 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reorted a stolen trailer.

June 11 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

June 12 — A resident on Florence Avenue reported a theft.

June 13 — A resident on Eighth Avenue Southeast reported the theft of medications.

June 15 — A resident on Broadway AVenue West reported a theft.

June 15 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported someone spray painted three mailboxes and one sign.

June 16 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.

June 16 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a scam.

June 16 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported theft and property damage.

June 16 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a scam.

June 17 — A resident on Fifth Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 18 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 18 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

June 19 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a theft.

June 21 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

