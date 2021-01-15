Dec. 25, 2020 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported the passing of a counterfeit $100 bill.

Dec. 26, 2020 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive reported a theft.

Dec. 27, 2020 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported a case of fraud.

Dec. 28, 2020 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a burglary.

Dec. 29, 2020 — A case of fraud was reported by the Waite Park Police.

Dec. 29, 2020 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage done to their garage.

Dec. 30, 2020 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported the theft of a check that was later cashed.

Jan. 2 — A resident on Mary Ann Avenue reported a burglary.

Jan. 2 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Jan. 4 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported someone had been removing trim, studs, baseboard, paint and other various building materials from their residence.

Jan. 4 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a scam.

Jan. 5 — A business on Haven Road reported a gas drive-off.

Jan. 5 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northwest reported a possible theft of narcotics.

Jan. 5 — A resident on 16th Street Northeast reported the theft of their vehicle. The vehicle was later located in Mille Lacs County.

Jan. 7 — A resident reported the theft of tools from a vehicle parked on First Avenue Southeast.

Jan. 7 — A resident on Fourth Street reported a scam.

Jan. 7 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Southwest reported a theft involving the fraudulent use of a debit card.

Jan. 9 — resident on Riverwood Drive reported damage to their property.

Jan. 12 — A resident on Hilton Road reported damage done to their vehicle.

