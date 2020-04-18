April 1 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive Northwest reported a theft.
April 2 — A resident on Seventh Avenue Northeast reported damage to their vehicle.
April 2 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.
April 2 — A resident on Broadway Avenue West reported damage to their lawn.
April 6 — A resident on Third Street Southeast reported the theft of a new wheel bearing and a used throttle body from an unlocked vehicle sometime in the past week.
April 6 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive South reported the theft of her key fob.
April 8 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported someone had pushed a stalled car in their alley leaving large ruts and holes.
April 8 — The Sartell Police Department sent a fraud investigation complaint.
April 10 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a speaker and cash.
April 10 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported damage to their property.
April 10 — A resident on Sixth Street Northeast reported a theft.
April 10 — A resident on Fourth Street Southeast reported damage to their property.
April 11 — A business on Haven Road reported a gas drive-off.
April 11 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported damage to their property.
April 11 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported damage to their property.
April 13 — A resident on Crestview Drive reported the theft of an ATV.
April 13 — A business on Lindbergh Drive South reported a theft.
April 14 — A resident on 12th Street Southwest reported their medication had been stolen.
April 14 — A resident on Haven Road reported a theft.
April 14 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported damage to their property.
