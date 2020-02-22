Feb. 5 — A resident on Third Street Southwest reported the theft of pills.

Feb. 5 — A resident on Third Street Southwest reported their back car window had been broken.

Feb. 6 — The Little Falls Post Office reported someone had received money in the mail related to a fraud complaint.

Feb. 7 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported damage to their property.

Feb. 7 — A resident on Third Street reported receiving a scam letter.

Feb. 7 — A resident on Riverview Drive reported a scam.

Feb. 10 — Two residents on First Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 11 — A business on First Street Southeast reported receiving a bad check.

Feb. 11 – A bank on First Avenue Northeast reported a counterfeit bill.

Feb. 11 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

Feb. 11 — A resident on West River Road reported a theft.

Feb. 12 — A resident on Oak Street reported a scam.

Feb. 12 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported the theft of a catalytic converter.

Feb. 12 — A resident on 11th Street Northeast reported someone had vandalized their vehicle.

Feb. 14 — The Department of Motor Vehicles reported receiving two dishonored checks.

Feb. 14 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive-off.

Feb. 14 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a stolen phone.

Feb. 16 — A resident on 14th Street Southeast reported a stolen vehicle.

Feb. 17 — A business reported a theft on Woodland Drive.

Feb. 17 — A resident on 11th Street Southwest reported their snowmobile had been stolen from their yard.

Feb. 18 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a scam.

Feb. 18 — A resident on Sixth Street Southwest reported a scam.

