April 14 ­— A business on Riverview Drive reported the theft of their van.

April 14 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a case of fraud.

Apri 14 — A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported a scam in which they received three calls from the unemployment office in regard to paperwork filed. The resident had not filed any paper and also noted the caller knew their Social Security Number.

April 20 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.

April 20 — A resident on Fifth Street Southwest reported the theft of a bicycle.

